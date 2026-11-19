MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that it advised Bella Plastic Surgery, Inc. and Harbor Surgery Center LLC (operating as Bella Cosmetic Surgery) on its sale to Vy Aesthetic Partners. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in National Harbor, Maryland, Bella Cosmetic Surgery is committed to helping men and women look and feel their best. Their talented team has been serving the Maryland, Washington D.C. and Northern Virginia communities since 2001. Over the past two decades, Bella Cosmetic Surgery has developed a reputation as one of the top plastic surgery practices in the region.

Vy Aesthetic Partners, formerly known as PryorHealth, is the nation's premier fully integrated medical aesthetics platform, uniting successful plastic surgery and medical spa practices under class-leading shared systems and standards that elevate the patient experience and deliver industry-leading results. Founded in 2021 and backed by Enhanced Healthcare Partners, the company provides comprehensive in-house business services - including finance, HR, technology, legal, marketing, and sales - unified by a proprietary AI-based business intelligence system. With this acquisition, Vy Aesthetic Partners currently operates ten locations across six states.

Commenting on the transaction Dr. Michael Chiaramonte, CEO and Medical Director of Bella Cosmetic Surgery said,“We are very pleased to have selected Dresner Partners and would like to thank their team for their expertise and guidance throughout the entire process. Joining forces with Vy Aesthetic Partners will enable us to focus exclusively on delivering the highest standard of individualized patient care.”

Mitchell Stern, Managing Director and Head of the Healthcare Group at Dresner Partners said,“We enjoyed working closely with Dr. Michael Chiaramonte and the team at Bella Cosmetic Surgery. Bella Plastic Surgery will continue to operate under its established local name while drawing on Vy Aesthetic Partners' shared finance, HR, technology, legal, marketing, and sales infrastructure, unified by the company's comprehensive business intelligence system.”

Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners added,“We are very pleased that we were able to help Bella Cosmetic Surgery find a strategic fit with Vy Aesthetic Partners. There is a tremendous opportunity for medical and cosmetic dermatology providers to combine their resources to meet their long-term growth objectives.”

More information on Bella Cosmetic Surgery can be found at . More information on Vy Aesthetic Partners can be found at .

About Dresner Partners

Dresner is an award-winning, FINRA-registered middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with professionals located in New York, Cleveland, San Diego, Houston, Fort Lauderdale, New Jersey, and the San Francisco Bay Area. For more than 35 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations, and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world's leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations, and corporate development. More information is available at . You can also follow Dresner Partners on LinkedIn at and X at .

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