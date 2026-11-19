MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Proteogenomics Market Size, Share, and Trends Analysis - Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global proteogenomics market was valued at USD 1.18 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 1.33 billion in 2026. The market is projected to grow to USD 3.96 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period 2026-2036. Growth is being supported by drug target discovery, cancer research, population-scale proteogenomic programs, technological advances, and increasing pharmaceutical investment in integrated protein and genomic analysis.

The report assesses instruments, consumables & reagents, software & bioinformatics, and services used across mass spectrometry-based proteogenomics, NGS-based affinity proteogenomics, and single-cell & spatial proteogenomics. It also examines data integration, governance, pricing, competitive positioning, provider consolidation, and long-term commercial opportunities.

Market Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities

Drug target discovery remains a central market driver as pharmaceutical companies use protein quantitative trait loci analysis and multiomic evidence to prioritize targets with stronger genetic support. GSK, Johnson & Johnson, and Novartis have conducted proteomic studies using Illumina Protein Prep. Demand is also rising as biobanks, national health programs, and cancer research consortia add protein measurements to genomic and clinical datasets.

Major programs demonstrate the increasing scale of proteogenomics research. The National Cancer Institute's Clinical Proteomic Tumor Analysis Consortium has released a pan-cancer resource covering more than 1,000 tumors across 10 cancer types. The UK Biobank Pharma Proteomics Project is measuring more than 5,400 proteins in up to 600,000 samples using Thermo Fisher Scientific's Olink Explore platform, with data releases beginning in 2026 and the complete dataset expected in 2027. Genomics England has also applied Illumina Protein Prep to more than 7,800 rare disease participants from the 100,000 Genomes Project.

Market expansion is constrained by the cost of high-resolution mass spectrometers, high-throughput sequencers, reagents, and large sample cohorts. Funding pressure and extended sales cycles may limit adoption among smaller research institutes, biotechnology companies, and laboratories in emerging economies. Data integration also remains challenging because platforms differ in coverage, sensitivity, and output formats, while specialist expertise spanning proteomics, genomics, and bioinformatics remains limited.

AI-based integration of genetic, protein, and clinical information presents a significant growth opportunity. Illumina is connecting protein data with DRAGEN software and Illumina Connected Multiomics, while its Billion Cell Atlas initiative includes AstraZeneca, Merck, and Eli Lilly as initial partners. Additional opportunities are emerging in neoantigen discovery, cancer vaccines, T-cell therapies, genomic medicine programs, and single-cell and spatial research.

Segment Outlook



Offering: Consumables & reagents are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026 because they are required throughout affinity assays, enrichment, sample preparation, and sequencing workflows. Software & bioinformatics is projected to record the highest CAGR as researchers manage increasingly complex protein, genetic, and clinical datasets.

Technology: Mass spectrometry-based proteogenomics is expected to lead in 2026, supported by established cancer research applications and new systems such as the Orbitrap Tribrid Apex and Orbitrap Excedion. NGS-based affinity proteogenomics is forecast to grow fastest due to its suitability for population-scale cohorts and investments in Olink, SomaLogic, and NULISA technologies.

Application: Cancer research & precision oncology is expected to account for the largest share, supported by target identification, neoantigen research, and biomarker development. Population health & biobank studies are projected to deliver the highest CAGR, driven by UK Biobank, Genomics England, and Singapore's PRECISE-SG100K study. End user: Academic & research institutes are expected to lead the market in 2026. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are anticipated to grow fastest as proteogenomic data become increasingly important in target validation, biomarker development, and clinical trial analysis.

Regional Proteogenomics Market Analysis

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global proteogenomics market in 2026. The region benefits from strong research infrastructure, National Cancer Institute programs, extensive pharmaceutical and biotechnology activity, and the presence of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Alamar Biosciences, and Seer. Europe also represents a significant market, led by the U.K. through UK Biobank and Genomics England, alongside established proteomics operations in Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, France, the Netherlands, and Denmark.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during 2026-2036. Singapore's PRECISE-SG100K study is generating protein and genomic data through collaborations involving Precision Health Research, Singapore, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Seer, and Nanyang Technological University. China is expected to lead the region, supported by research investment and established genomics capabilities, while Japan, South Korea, Australia, and India provide additional growth potential. Government genomics initiatives in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, together with academic research in Brazil and Mexico, are supporting demand in the Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape

The proteogenomics market includes major analytical tools companies, specialist proteomics developers, single-cell platform providers, bioinformatics firms, and research service organizations. Competition centers on proteome depth, sensitivity, throughput, integration with genomic workflows, analytical capabilities, and support for large cohort studies.

Consolidation continues to reshape the industry. Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Olink in July 2024, while Bruker expanded through acquisitions of PreOmics, Biognosys, and biocrates. Illumina completed its acquisition of SomaLogic from Standard BioTools in January 2026, and Waters combined with BD's Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions businesses in February 2026. Alamar Biosciences completed its initial public offering in April 2026, while Seer has received unsolicited acquisition proposals.

Companies profiled include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., Danaher Corporation through SCIEX, Bruker Corporation, Waters Corporation, Alamar Biosciences, Inc., Seer, Inc., 10x Genomics, Inc., and Novogene Co., Ltd. The report supports product planning, partnership development, acquisition screening, service expansion, market entry, and investment decisions by providing market forecasts, segment analysis, regional assessments, company benchmarking, and evaluation of emerging proteogenomics technologies.

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