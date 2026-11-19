MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Latin America Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Equipment Market - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added tooffering.

The Latin America pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment market was valued at USD 1.00 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 1.06 billion in 2026 to USD 1.93 billion by 2036. According to the report, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2036.

Market expansion is being supported by growth in pharmaceutical production, rising investment in biologics and biosimilars, and increasing demand for GMP-compliant processing equipment. Regulatory requirements established by ANVISA in Brazil, COFEPRIS in Mexico, ANMAT in Argentina, INVIMA in Colombia, and DIGEMID in Peru are encouraging manufacturers to modernize facilities and replace aging equipment.

Additional growth opportunities are emerging from pharmaceutical contract manufacturing, continuous manufacturing technologies, single-use bioprocessing systems, and USMCA nearshoring. Mexico is attracting new pharmaceutical manufacturing investment as companies seek cost-competitive production capacity close to the United States. However, demand for refurbished machinery among smaller manufacturers and currency volatility affecting capital equipment budgets may limit new equipment purchases.

Equipment Type Outlook

Mixers & agitators are expected to hold the largest share of the Latin America pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment market in 2026. Their leading position reflects extensive use in solid, liquid, and semi-solid drug production, including blending, granulation, milling, and formulation processes. Planetary mixers, high-shear mixers, colloid mills, and agitator-stirrers remain widely used across generics and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturing. Their compatibility with large-scale batch production and lower cost relative to advanced sterile processing systems also support demand.

Homogenizers are forecast to record the fastest growth through 2036. Investment in biologics, biosimilars, injectable drugs, and advanced therapies is increasing demand for high-pressure homogenizers, rotor-stator homogenizers, and ultrasonic homogenizers. Brazil and Mexico are expected to generate substantial opportunities as export-oriented manufacturing and sterile production capacity expand.

Mode of Delivery and End User Trends

Oral formulations are expected to represent the largest market share in 2026, supported by sustained production of tablets, capsules, and granules. Public healthcare programs and established generics industries across Latin America continue to generate significant requirements for granulation, compression, capsule filling, coating, mixing, and related manufacturing equipment.

Parenteral formulations are projected to achieve the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Production of vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, biosimilars, sterile injectable generics, and other high-value products is driving investment in aseptic filling lines, lyophilizers, isolators, sterilization tunnels, high-pressure homogenizers, and CIP/SIP systems.

Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical manufacturers are expected to account for the largest end-user share in 2026 due to the region's extensive installed production capacity. Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), however, are forecast to grow at the fastest rate as outsourcing increases and regional providers expand into sterile and biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Mexico's USMCA advantages and rising foreign direct investment are strengthening its position as a major CMO hub.

Country-Level Market Opportunities

Brazil is expected to lead the regional market in 2026. Its position is supported by Latin America's largest pharmaceutical industry, substantial public healthcare expenditure, a mature generics sector, and ANVISA-led GMP modernization. Investment in biosimilars, vaccines, and monoclonal antibodies is also creating demand for bioreactors, homogenizers, aseptic filling systems, and lyophilizers.

Mexico is projected to register the fastest market growth through 2036. Its proximity to the United States, favorable USMCA framework, manufacturing cost advantages, expanding CMO capacity, and COFEPRIS regulatory improvements are attracting pharmaceutical infrastructure investment. Nearshoring is also accelerating the adoption of automated and advanced production equipment.

Argentina, Colombia, Chile, and Peru offer additional growth potential as regulators strengthen GMP requirements and manufacturers invest in domestic capacity. Colombia and Chile are emerging as pharmaceutical production centers serving Andean and wider Latin American markets, while compliance initiatives in Peru are supporting equipment replacement and facility upgrades.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies operating in the Latin America pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment market include GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, IKA-Werke GmbH & Co. KG, NETZSCH Group, Silverson Machines Ltd., Hosokawa Micron Group, IDEX Corporation, Quadro Engineering, Syntegon Technology GmbH, Romaco Group, ACG Worldwide, Cadmach Machinery Company Private Limited, Kevin Process Technologies Private Limited, SPX Flow Inc., APV, Fette Compacting GmbH, KORSCH AG, Marchesini Group S.p.A., Willy A. Bachofen AG, BECOMIX, and UNIMIX.

Report Coverage

The report evaluates historical performance, current pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment market trends, competitive developments, and forecasts through 2036 across Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, and the Rest of Latin America. Market assessment covers the following segments:



Equipment type: Mixers & agitators, homogenizers, granulation equipment, milling equipment, dispersing equipment, and other manufacturing equipment

Mode of delivery: Oral formulations, parenteral formulations, topical formulations, and other formulations End user: Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical manufacturers, contract manufacturing organizations, and research & academic institutions

The analysis also examines market drivers, restraints, opportunities, country-level trends, competitive strategies, product offerings, regulatory developments, nearshoring activity, biologics manufacturing expansion, and the equipment categories expected to generate the strongest demand during the forecast period.

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