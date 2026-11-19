MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Candel Therapeutics shares fell over 26% after the Company tied a delay in its aglatimagene BLA submission to ongoing FDA discussions over assay refinement. The investigation focuses on the regulatory risk behind that milestone.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ongoing FDA discussions over assay refinement have reportedly pushed the aglatimagene Biologics License Application (BLA) of Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CADL) from the fourth quarter of 2026 to mid-2027. After the Company disclosed the delay on November 12, 2026, its shares fell about 26% the following day. If you held CADL when the news broke, you may have legal rights to pursue a recovery. Investors who lost money are encouraged to submit their CADL loss details now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

In its November 12 announcement, Candel attributed the new timeline to "timelines associated with certain assay refinement" and its continuing dialogue with the FDA. The application covers aglatimagene in localized prostate cancer, the Company's lead pipeline candidate. The underlying trial results remained positive. The selloff followed the regulatory delay.

In December 2024, the Company announced an $80 million public offering and listed "preparing submission of a Biologics License Application for CAN-2409 in prostate cancer" among its intended uses of the proceeds. CAN-2409 is the earlier designation for aglatimagene. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations connected to the delay.

Shareholders who lost money on the aglatimagene delay can request a confidential review of their losses or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered billions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CADL Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the CADL investigation? A: Investors who purchased CADL stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did CADL stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately $2.19, or about 26% after the Company disclosed on November 12, 2026 that it now expects to submit its aglatimagene BLA in mid-2027 rather than the fourth quarter of 2026. Investors who purchased shares at allegedly inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Candel Therapeutics made materially false or misleading statements regarding the timing of its aglatimagene BLA submission and the status of its discussions with the FDA. When the Company disclosed the shift to mid-2027, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do CADL investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my CADL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought CADL and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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