MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Molecular Biology Enzymes and Reagents Market Size, Share, and Trends - Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global molecular biology enzymes and reagents market was valued at USD 15.86 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 16.98 billion in 2026. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2026 to 2036, reaching USD 33.62 billion by the end of the forecast period. The report examines demand across PCR, sequencing, molecular diagnostics, genetic medicines, enzyme engineering, OEM supply, regulated product grades, pricing, regulation, competitive positioning, and emerging growth opportunities.

The market covers polymerases, reverse transcriptases, ligases, restriction enzymes, CRISPR-associated and other nucleases, kinases, phosphatases, master mixes, sequencing library preparation kits, cloning and mutagenesis kits, transfection reagents, nucleotides, cap analogs, and buffers. Research-use-only, diagnostic, and GMP grades are included. Instruments, nucleic acid extraction and purification kits, oligonucleotide synthesis services, synthetic genes, antibodies, protein analysis reagents, cell culture media, and industrial enzymes are excluded.

Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

Rising PCR, qPCR, digital PCR, and sequencing volumes are major drivers because enzymes and reagents are consumed during laboratory workflows. Population genomics, clinical sequencing, single-cell analysis, spatial biology, and long-read sequencing are increasing demand for library preparation products. Illumina reported second-quarter 2026 sequencing consumables revenue of USD 775 million, representing 5% year-over-year growth, while instrument revenue increased 31% to USD 125 million.

Molecular diagnostics also support market expansion, particularly in oncology, infectious diseases, and genetic conditions. Tempus AI reported 31% growth in oncology testing volume during the second quarter of 2026. Meanwhile, gene-editing, mRNA, and cell and gene therapy programs are generating demand for GMP-grade Cas nucleases, RNA polymerases, capping enzymes, cap analogs, and nucleotides. The FDA's July 2026 expansion of the CASGEVY label to include patients as young as two with sickle cell disease or transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia further demonstrates the commercial progression of CRISPR-based therapies.

Market constraints include uncertainty in academic and government research funding, post-pandemic normalization of PCR reagent and mRNA vaccine raw material demand, and pricing pressure from suppliers in Asia-Pacific. The NIH fiscal year 2026 program level was set at USD 47.49 billion, 1.0% above fiscal year 2025, although an earlier proposal for substantial reductions caused some institutions to delay purchasing. Suppliers must also manage costly GMP and IVD quality systems, regulatory documentation requirements, and patent licensing for CRISPR technologies and selected polymerases.

High-Growth Opportunities

GMP-grade enzymes and raw materials for commercial mRNA, gene-editing, and gene therapy manufacturing represent a significant opportunity. Protein engineering and AI-assisted design are enabling polymerases, reverse transcriptases, and Cas enzymes with improved fidelity, speed, and inhibitor tolerance. These advances support direct PCR, base editing, prime editing, and enzymatic DNA synthesis.

Additional opportunities include lyophilized and room-temperature-stable reagents for point-of-care testing, custom OEM supply for diagnostic and sequencing kit manufacturers, and expanding research and outsourcing capacity in Asia-Pacific. Maravai LifeSciences reported 11.5% growth in its TriLink nucleic acid production business to USD 34.7 million in the second quarter of 2026 and opened a GMP enzyme facility for in vitro transcription raw materials.

Segment Outlook

Reagents & kits are expected to hold the largest product share in 2026, supported by routine use of master mixes and sequencing library preparation kits. Enzymes are projected to record the highest CAGR due to growing demand for engineered and GMP-grade products in genetic medicine manufacturing.

PCR & qPCR leads the technology segment because of its extensive use across research, diagnostics, and applied testing. Gene editing is forecast to grow the fastest, supported by expanding CRISPR research, clinical pipelines, commercial therapies, and adoption of base and prime editing.

Research-use-only products account for the largest grade segment in 2026, reflecting demand from academic, government, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology laboratories. GMP- & IVD-grade products are expected to expand at the fastest rate as genetic medicine programs enter commercial manufacturing and molecular diagnostic companies increase regulated production.

Research remains the leading application, driven by genomics, transcriptomics, single-cell studies, and gene-editing programs. Therapeutic development & manufacturing is projected to deliver the strongest growth as mRNA medicines and cell and gene therapies advance from clinical development to commercial supply.

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies lead by end user due to extensive consumption from discovery through production. CROs & CDMOs are forecast to grow the fastest as developers outsource research, sequencing, and genetic medicine manufacturing.

Regional Market Analysis

North America is expected to lead the market in 2026, supported by substantial research funding, advanced biopharmaceutical infrastructure, high molecular testing volumes, and leadership in mRNA and gene-editing therapies. The region is home to major suppliers including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Illumina, New England Biolabs, Promega, and Maravai LifeSciences.

Asia-Pacific is projected to post the highest CAGR as China, India, South Korea, and Japan expand research investment, genomics initiatives, drug development, diagnostics, and outsourced manufacturing. Europe retains a significant share through established research institutions, biopharmaceutical activity, cell and gene therapy development, and suppliers including Merck KGaA, QIAGEN, and Roche. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa present developing opportunities linked to diagnostics, genomics investment, and laboratory infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape

The moderately consolidated market includes diversified life science companies, specialist enzyme manufacturers, genetic medicine raw material suppliers, and regional producers. Competition is shaped by enzyme performance, lot-to-lot quality, regulatory support, catalog breadth, product format, patents, pricing, and supply reliability. Key strategies include engineered enzyme development, expansion of GMP and IVD-grade portfolios, manufacturing capacity investment, OEM partnerships, acquisitions, and customized or lyophilized product formats.

Companies profiled in the report include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Promega Corporation, New England Biolabs, Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Illumina, Inc., and Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides global market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates demand from PCR, sequencing, molecular diagnostics, gene editing, and mRNA manufacturing.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by product, technology, grade, application, end user, and region.

Assesses research funding, post-pandemic normalization, regulation, pricing, and regional competition.

Tracks engineered enzymes, CRISPR and IVT raw materials, OEM supply, enzymatic DNA synthesis, and lyophilized formats.

Benchmarks leading suppliers based on portfolio breadth, regulated manufacturing capability, quality, and supply reliability. Supports product development, GMP capacity planning, market entry, investment, and partnership decisions.

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