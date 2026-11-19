MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Egypt Hub Combines 500 Production Seats, Multilingual Talent and a Plan to Grow to 5,000 Employees Over 5 Years







Leaders from iQor, Egypt's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, and the Information Technology Industry Development Agency mark the official inauguration of iQor's New Cairo delivery center. From left are Art DiBari, Chief Administrative Officer of iQor; Shaimaa Mokhtar, Vice President and Egypt Country Lead of iQor; Chris Crowley, President and Chief Executive Officer of iQor; H.E. Eng. Raafat Hindy, Egypt's Minister of Communications and Information Technology; and Eng. Ahmed Elzaher, Chief Executive Officer of ITIDA. Photo courtesy of iQor.

NEW CAIRO, Egypt, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQor, a global leader in customer experience business process outsourcing, today announced the official inauguration of its New Cairo operations. Developed in partnership with the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), the contact center strengthens Egypt's position as a destination for multilingual offshoring and global business services.

Senior government and iQor leaders attended the ceremony, where His Excellency Engineer Raafat Hindy, Egypt's Minister of Communications and Information Technology, formally opened the center with a ribbon cutting alongside Chris Crowley, President and Chief Executive Officer of iQor; Engineer Ahmed Elzaher, Chief Executive Officer of ITIDA; and other senior representatives from MCIT, ITIDA and iQor.

“Egypt has strengthened its position as a global offshoring hub. As the industry evolves, particularly with advances in AI, we remain committed to creating an enabling environment for global companies like iQor to capitalize on Egypt's unique value proposition. This includes continued investment in talent development, upskilling initiatives and digital infrastructure to support the industry's transformation and sustain its competitiveness,” said Hindy.

Launched in January 2026, the 30,000-square-foot facility provides 500 production seats, four training rooms and modern support areas. iQor plans to add 500 production seats in 2027 and has reserved an additional 43,000 square feet for future expansion, supporting its five-year ambition to grow toward 5,000 employees in Egypt driven by client demand and operating performance. The delivery hub currently supports leading global clients across travel and transportation, retail and e-commerce, financial and business services, and gaming. Active programs operate in eight languages, with access to talent capable of supporting more than 20.

“Egypt is an important part of iQor's global growth strategy because it brings together highly educated, multilingual talent, strong digital infrastructure and a government committed to building a world-class offshoring sector,” said Crowley.“Our clients increasingly rely on iQor for the AI tools, operating discipline and ecosystem management that turn technology into performance. As of 2026, 88% of our revenue is enabled by the AI tools we bring to client operations. Our investment in New Cairo allows us to extend those capabilities while creating meaningful careers and expanding the work Egypt delivers for leading global brands.”

AI Integrated Across Operations

iQor's Egypt operations are supported by infinityAiQ, the company's proprietary AI platform, which integrates AI across interaction analytics, quality, coaching, learning and operational decision making. Insights iQ analyzes 100% of supported customer interactions, helping clients understand customer sentiment, identify root causes, strengthen compliance and act on performance opportunities with greater speed and visibility.

iQor also helps clients manage the wider AI ecosystem, including technology selection, implementation, governance, performance and human oversight. This operating approach allows clients to move beyond disconnected tools and integrate AI into the processes and management disciplines required to improve customer experience.

“Opening a new center is not simply about adding capacity. It is about creating an environment where employees are supported, leaders are equipped and clients receive consistent, high-quality service,” said Art DiBari, Chief Administrative Officer at iQor.“Our New Cairo operation was built with those priorities in mind, giving iQor a strong organizational foundation for quality, accountability and responsible growth.”

Talent and Partnership in Egypt

iQor's memorandum of understanding with ITIDA and MCIT was signed at the Egypt Offshoring Summit and witnessed by Egypt's prime minister in November 2025. The partnership supports talent development, investor services, infrastructure and the continued growth of Egypt's offshoring and global business services sector.

“iQor's investment underpins Egypt's position as a destination of choice for global technology and BPO companies and a trusted partner in their success. As the industry shifts toward AI-powered and higher-value services, ITIDA works to attract new investments and support companies in evolving their operations, leveraging Egypt's skilled talent, competitive business environment and mature offshoring ecosystem,” said Elzaher.

iQor's Egypt workforce is built for multilingual and complex customer operations, supporting client programs across voice, chat, email, social media, content moderation, back-office operations and receivables management. Every iQor Egypt associate holds a bachelor's degree and speaks at least two languages.

“The inauguration of our New Cairo center is a proud milestone for our team and an important opportunity for Egypt's talent,” said Shaimaa Mokhtar, Vice President and iQor Egypt Country Lead.“We launched with client demand, complex programs and a workforce prepared to serve customers across languages and channels. With the support of the Ministry and ITIDA, we are building careers, developing local leaders and establishing a delivery hub designed to grow with our clients.”

About iQor

iQor is a trusted partner in customer experience solutions for global brands and a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital. With 45,000 employees across 10 countries, iQor combines three decades of expertise with AI-driven innovation to optimize performance across the entire customer lifecycle. Through its three delivery pillars - Grow, CXBPO, and infinityAiQ - iQor delivers scalable solutions that drive acquisition, engagement, and retention. Powered by advanced analytics and a people-first culture, iQor transforms customer interactions into measurable growth. Recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a leader in CX excellence, iQor empowers brands to grow smarter. Learn more at iQor.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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