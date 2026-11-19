MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Indium Phosphide Photonics Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global indium phosphide photonics market was valued at USD 6.2 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 7.9 billion in 2026. Revenue is projected to increase to USD 26.8 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period 2026-2036. Growth is being driven by AI data center investment, migration from copper to optical interconnects, adoption of 800G and 1.6T transceivers, development of 3.2T connectivity, and emerging deployment of co-packaged optics and optical I/O.

The report assesses InP substrates, epitaxy, lasers, photodetectors, modulators, semiconductor optical amplifiers, and InP photonic integrated circuits. It also examines the optical interconnect roadmap from 400G to 3.2T, wafer supply and manufacturing capacity, pricing, standards, export controls, competitive positioning, and long-term market opportunities.

AI Infrastructure Drives InP Photonics Demand

AI clusters require high-speed optical links to connect GPUs, switches, servers, and data centers, creating substantial demand for InP lasers and photodetectors. According to the International Energy Agency, data centre electricity consumption increased 17% in 2025 to approximately 485 TWh and could reach about 950 TWh by 2030. Continued hyperscale cloud investment is expected to support large-scale procurement of optical transceivers and related photonic components.

The transition from 400G to 800G and 1.6T modules is increasing demand for advanced EMLs, DFB lasers, high-power CW lasers, and 200G-per-lane components. Development of 3.2T systems is expected to raise performance requirements further. Coherent interconnects, including 400ZR and 800ZR pluggables, are also expanding the addressable market for compact InP coherent PICs across data center interconnect, metro, and long-haul networks.

Silicon photonics and co-packaged optics provide an additional growth avenue for high-power CW lasers. Rising orders for ultra-high-power CPO lasers indicate increasing commercial interest as optical connectivity moves closer to switches and processors. InP PICs that integrate lasers, modulators, amplifiers, and detectors can reduce system size, power consumption, and cost while supporting compact datacom and coherent modules.

Capacity, Supply Chain, and Technology Challenges

InP manufacturing has traditionally relied on 2-inch and 3-inch wafers, specialized epitaxy, complex processing, and extensive qualification. These requirements can extend capacity expansion timelines and create supply constraints during periods of rapid demand. High-speed devices also face yield, reliability, and thermal management challenges, particularly for high-power laser applications.

Supply chain concentration remains a significant consideration. In February 2025, China's Ministry of Commerce and General Administration of Customs introduced export controls covering indium-related items and several other materials. The measures affected suppliers requiring permits for certain international shipments, increasing the importance of sourcing diversification and localized production.

The shift to 6-inch InP wafers could improve manufacturing economics and availability. Coherent reported that its 6-inch platform produces four times the device count of a 3-inch wafer and reduces die cost by more than 60%. Additional opportunities are emerging from heterogeneous integration of InP with silicon photonics through bonding, micro-transfer printing, and flip-chip technologies.

Segment Outlook

By device, lasers are expected to account for the largest market share in 2026 because high-speed optical transceivers depend on InP light sources. EMLs are projected to lead the laser category, while DFB and CW lasers are positioned for strong growth through silicon photonics and CPO adoption. InP PICs are forecast to record the highest CAGR, supported by integrated coherent and datacom designs, smaller form factors, foundry access, and new fabrication capacity.

By data rate, 800G is expected to represent the largest segment in 2026 as AI data centers scale high-bandwidth network infrastructure. The 1.6T & above category is projected to grow fastest, driven by 200G-per-lane lasers, 1.6T module deployment, and 3.2T development. The 200G & 400G segment will remain important across telecom, enterprise, and access networks, while 100G & below will continue serving access, 5G fronthaul, and legacy data center applications.

By application, datacom is expected to lead in 2026, supported by AI and cloud data center construction and the replacement of copper links with optical connectivity. Co-packaged optics & optical I/O is forecast to achieve the highest CAGR as optical technologies are integrated into advanced switch and processor packages. Telecom will retain a significant position through coherent metro, long-haul, and data center interconnect applications, while sensing, LiDAR, 6G, and satellite communications offer longer-term opportunities.

Regional Market Performance

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the indium phosphide photonics market in 2026 and maintain its lead through 2036. The region benefits from extensive transceiver assembly in China, Malaysia, Thailand, and other Southeast Asian markets, established Japanese laser manufacturers, and expanding Chinese laser and detector capacity. China is projected to remain the largest country market, although export controls and trade policies may influence cross-border supply.

North America is forecast to register the highest CAGR during 2026-2036, supported by U.S. AI data center construction, hyperscale cloud demand, federal semiconductor incentives, and domestic InP investment. Coherent operates a 6-inch InP facility in Sherman, Texas, while the planned San Jose PIC fab associated with Nokia's Infinera business is expected to expand capacity substantially. Europe is positioned for steady growth through manufacturing capabilities in Sweden, the Netherlands, and the U.K., alongside EU semiconductor initiatives.

Competitive Landscape

The market is moderately consolidated, with competition focused on device speed, reliability, manufacturing yield, cost, capacity, vertical integration, and customer qualification. Leading participants are investing in 200G-per-lane lasers, high-power light sources, InP PICs, 6-inch wafer production, and additional fabrication capacity.

Companies profiled include Coherent Corp., Lumentum Holdings Inc., Broadcom Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Nokia Corporation through Infinera, Applied Optoelectronics, Inc., MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., Source Photonics, Inc., Hisense Broadband Multimedia Technologies Co., Ltd., Accelink Technologies Co., Ltd., Yuanjie Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd., Smart Photonics B.V., Sivers Semiconductors AB, and EFFECT Photonics B.V.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides global indium phosphide photonics market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates demand from AI data centers, 800G and 1.6T transceivers, coherent networks, CPO, and optical I/O.

Assesses capacity constraints, indium export controls, manufacturing yields, pricing, and competing technologies.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by device, data rate, application, geography, and country.

Tracks developments in 200G-per-lane lasers, high-power CW sources, InP PICs, 6-inch wafers, and InP-silicon integration.

Benchmarks leading suppliers based on technology portfolios, capacity, integration, customer qualification, and strategic investment. Supports capacity planning, sourcing, partnerships, market entry, and investment decisions across the InP photonics ecosystem.

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