MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NPCE shareholders absorbed a 37% loss after the Company disclosed a third-quarter revenue miss and a cut of about $9 million to 2026 revenue guidance. An investigation into potential securities law violations is focused on the losses investors took in the selloff.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leerink Partners, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan each downgraded NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ: NPCE) after third-quarter 2026 revenue came in at $23.1 million, roughly $4 million short of consensus, and the downgrades deepened a selloff in NPCE shares. If you owned NPCE when those downgrades landed and lost money, you are encouraged to submit your NPCE loss details today. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

These are the numbers that drew the downgrades. Revenue was $23.1 million against consensus of approximately $27.1-$27.2 million. Total revenue fell 1.1% year over year. The GAAP net loss was $3.3 million, or $(0.10) per share. In the same report, NeuroPace lowered full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $91-$92 million from $99.5-$101.5 million, about $9 million less at the midpoint.

Management cited three causes: a sales-force restructuring, disruptions at several large customer accounts, and the continuing effect of exiting the SEEG distribution business. Investors who bought NPCE before the report may be affected, whether they sold into the decline or still hold their shares. The investigation concerns potential securities law violations and the losses NPCE investors sustained.

Holding NPCE losses from the third-quarter selloff? Request a no-cost review of your NPCE losses or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Billions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the NPCE Investigation

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether NeuroPace made materially false or misleading statements about its 2026 revenue outlook, its expected third-quarter RNS growth, and the condition of its sales organization and large customer accounts. The stock price declined sharply after the Company disclosed third-quarter revenue of $23.1 million and cut full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $91-$92 million.

Q: When did NeuroPace allegedly mislead investors? A: The investigation concerns statements made before the corrective disclosure. Those statements allegedly caused investors to purchase securities at inflated prices.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the NPCE investigation? A: Investors who purchased NPCE stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do NPCE investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: You will need brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my NPCE shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought NPCE and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. If you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis. Any attorneys' fees and expenses are subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.