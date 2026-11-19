MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The North America ATV and UTV Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% during 2027–2032, with utility terrain vehicles holding a 71.25% share in 2026. The United States leads the North America ATV and UTV Market with a 90.86% share, while Canada is the fastest-growing country.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the North America ATV and UTV market size is projected to grow from USD 1 2.68 billion in 202 7 to USD 17.95 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.2 0 % from 2027 to 2032. Practical uses on farms and work sites, along with expanding connected riding routes, are keeping buyer interest strong. At the same time, higher borrowing costs are weighing on discretionary recreational purchases. This makes suppliers with a broad vehicle range and a utility focus better placed to hold steady demand.

North America ATV and UTV Market Trends and Drivers

Increasing interest in recreational and motorsports activities

The expansion of connected ATV trails is making recreational riding more appealing by allowing riders to explore longer routes across multiple locations. Improved trail connectivity and planned riding seasons can increase vehicle usage for outdoor activities, adding practical value to ownership. This also strengthens the appeal of ATVs among consumers seeking convenient access to organized recreational riding experiences.

Increasing demand for agricultural mechanization

Growing farm mechanization is increasing the use of ATVs and UTVs for everyday agricultural activities. These vehicles help farmers manage livestock, spray weeds, transport supplies, and move across fields, making them practical options for handling diverse farm operations.

“Demand across North America's ATV and UTV market reflects both recreational participation and practical utility requirements, making buyer preferences, vehicle applications, and affordability important considerations. Mordor Intelligence combines market-level data, industry developments, and segment analysis through a consistent research framework to provide decisionmakers with a reliable basis for evaluating market conditions and growth opportunities.” says Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence .

North America ATV and UTV Market Share by Region

Canada is emerging as the region's faster-moving market, helped by an established base of ATV and side-by-side buyers. Provincial investment in recreational trails is also making vehicle ownership more appealing for riders.

The United States remains the core of the market, supported by strong domestic production and a wide mix of recreational, farm and public-sector buyers. Institutional purchases sit alongside consumer demand, giving suppliers a broad customer base.

North America ATV and UTV Industry Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs)

– Sport ATVs

– Utility/Work ATVs

Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTVs/Side-by-Sides)

– Sport UTVs

– Multi-purpose UTVs

By Propulsion/Fuel Type

Gasoline

Diesel

Electric

By End-use Industry

Hybrid

Recreation & Sports

Agriculture & Forestry

Industrial & Construction

Military & Government

Search, Rescue & Emergency Services

By Seating/Capacity

Single seat

2–3 seat

4–6 seat

By Drive Type

2-Wheel Drive

4-Wheel Drive

All-Wheel Drive

By Geography



United States

Canada

Rest of North America

North America ATV and UTV Companies

Polaris Inc.

BRP Inc. (Can-Am)

American Honda Motor Co.

Yamaha Motor Co.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Textron Inc. (Tracker Off-Road)

Suzuki Motor Corp.

CFMOTO Powersports

Kubota Corp.

Deere & Company (Gator)

Mahindra Automotive NA (ROXOR)

Segway Powersports

Hisun Motors Corp.

DRR USA Inc.



Intimidator Group, LLC



ODES Powersports

Club Car LLC

Toro Co.

Kioti (Daedong-USA)



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