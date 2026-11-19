MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Solid State Transformers Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast Analysis - Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global solid state transformers market is projected to grow from an estimated $217.0 million in 2026 to $1.38 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period. The market was valued at $151.0 million in 2024 and $180.0 million in 2025, demonstrating strong momentum as utilities, transportation providers, renewable energy developers, and charging network operators adopt advanced power conversion technologies.

Market growth is being driven by increasing investment in grid modernization, the integration of distributed energy resources, and the rapid expansion of DC fast charging infrastructure. Shortages and price inflation affecting conventional transformers are also encouraging utilities and commercial operators to evaluate alternative technologies. Additional opportunities are emerging from multi-port distribution architecture, medium voltage DC collection networks for offshore wind and large solar installations, and fleet and depot charging projects.

Solid State Transformers Market Segmentation

The report provides historical market data for 2024 and 2025, estimated market performance for 2026, and forecasts through 2036. It evaluates the market by power rating, mounting and installation type, application, end user, and geography, offering insight into the segments expected to generate the strongest commercial opportunities.

By power rating, the 100 kVA to 1 MVA segment is expected to represent the largest market share in 2026 at 54.8%. Demand is supported by adoption across distribution networks, EV charging hubs, commercial facilities, and railway infrastructure. The above 1 MVA segment is forecast to record the fastest CAGR of 23.1%, driven by large-scale renewable energy projects, smart grid applications, and medium voltage DC networks.

By mounting and installation type, the substation and rack mounted segment is projected to account for 64.5% of the market in 2026. Its leadership is supported by controlled operating environments, accessible maintenance, and the availability of established cooling and electrical infrastructure. The pad mounted and ground mounted segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 23.2% as outdoor deployment capabilities and system reliability improve.

Application and End User Outlook

Utility smart grid distribution is expected to remain the largest application segment, accounting for 30.4% of the solid state transformers market in 2026. EV charging infrastructure is forecast to achieve the highest application CAGR of 24.7%, supported by government charging initiatives, rising charging power requirements, and demand for integrated medium voltage to DC conversion.

Electric utilities and grid operators are projected to hold the largest end user share in 2026 at 36.2%. Meanwhile, EV charging network operators are anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 23.3%. Expansion of public fast charging networks, fleet electrification programs, and growing high power charging requirements will support adoption across this segment.

Regional Solid State Transformers Market Trends

North America is expected to account for the largest regional market share in 2026. Key contributors include grid modernization investment, research and demonstration programs, data center construction, and the presence of established technology suppliers.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to record the fastest regional CAGR of 23.0% during 2026-2036. Growth will be supported by smart grid investment in China, railway modernization in Japan, industrial development, data center expansion, and electricity infrastructure investment in India and other regional markets.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the solid state transformers market include ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, GE Vernova Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hitachi Energy Ltd., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Delta Electronics, Inc., Heron Power, Inc., DG Matrix, Inc., Amperesand Pte Ltd, GridBridge, Inc., NARI Group Corporation, and RCT Systems.

The competitive analysis examines product offerings, market positioning, and recent strategic developments among established suppliers and emerging participants. It also assesses how corporate initiatives, technology advances, partnerships, and commercialization activities are influencing market expansion.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report



What revenue is currently generated by the global solid state transformers market?

How quickly is market demand expected to grow through 2036?

What were the historical market sizes and growth trends in 2024 and 2025?

Which regional and country-level factors are influencing market development?

What opportunities are available to established companies and new entrants?

Which power rating, mounting type, application, and end user segments are likely to attract the most investment?

Which regions and countries offer the strongest growth potential for manufacturers?

Who are the leading market participants, and what products do they provide? How are recent strategic developments affecting competition and commercialization?

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900