MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Backside Power Delivery Network (BSPDN) Technology Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global backside power delivery network technology market was valued at USD 921.0 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.16 billion in 2026. With a projected CAGR of 16.2%, the market is forecast to expand to USD 5.24 billion by 2036. Growth is being driven by rising power requirements for AI accelerators and HPC processors, alongside routing congestion and IR drop limitations affecting frontside interconnects at 2nm and below.

The report provides market forecasts, segment-level insights, regional analysis, technology roadmaps, policy developments, value chain assessment, investment trends, partnerships, M&A activity, case studies, and competitive benchmarking. Coverage includes process equipment for bonding, thinning, backside CMP, lithography, etch, and deposition; inspection and metrology equipment; carrier wafers, bonding dielectrics, CMP consumables, and other materials; and design enablement through EDA tools and IP for BSPDN nodes.

Market Growth and Technology Outlook

Commercial adoption is accelerating as leading semiconductor manufacturers advance backside power delivery. Intel began high-volume manufacturing of Intel 18A with PowerVia in the fourth quarter of 2025, TSMC is preparing A16 with Super Power Rail, and Intel plans to introduce 14A with PowerDirect in 2028. Government incentives for leading-edge fabs are also supporting capacity expansion and technology development.

Key market restraints include process complexity, yield risk, higher wafer costs, and demand concentration among a limited number of leading-edge manufacturers. Thermal management, wafer distortion, overlay control, backside debugging, and export controls create additional implementation challenges. However, opportunities are emerging from adoption in mobile, client, and edge SoCs, as well as advances in direct backside contact, backside signal routing, thermal solutions, testing, and EDA platforms. Ultra-thin wafers with fusion bonding, integration with GAA and CFET transistors, and system-technology co-optimization are expected to influence future process architectures.

Segment Analysis

By offering, process equipment is expected to represent the largest market share in 2026. Materials and consumables are forecast to record the fastest growth because they are required for every BSPDN wafer. The implementation approach segment includes buried power rail with nano-TSV, backside contact (PowerVia-type), and direct backside contact (Super Power Rail-type). Backside contact is projected to lead in 2026, while direct backside contact is expected to grow fastest and ultimately become the dominant approach.

By technology node, 2nm-class and above is expected to hold the largest share in 2026, while below 1.4nm is projected to achieve the highest growth rate. HPC and AI data center applications will lead the market in 2026, supported by increasing chip power density and performance requirements. Mobile and edge SoCs are anticipated to expand fastest from a smaller base.

IDMs are expected to remain the largest end user in 2026. Foundries are forecast to grow more rapidly and become the leading end-user segment from 2027 as backside power delivery enters additional manufacturing platforms and customer designs.

Regional Market Trends

The geographic assessment covers North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of World across 10 countries and 3 country groups. It evaluates BSPDN-capable fabs, research pilot lines, semiconductor design centers, government incentives, and export controls.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share in 2026, supported by Intel 18A capacity in Arizona and Oregon. Asia-Pacific is projected to become the leading region from 2027, primarily due to TSMC capacity in Taiwan. Belgium represents the largest European market because of imec and the NanoIC pilot line. The Rest of World is forecast to grow fastest from a small, design-led base in Israel. The U.S. is expected to remain the largest national market throughout the forecast period, followed by Taiwan, while China is identified as the fastest-growing named country.

Competitive Landscape

Wafer fab equipment suppliers lead the competitive environment. Based on 2025 market share, Applied Materials ranked first, followed by Lam Research, Tokyo Electron, ASML, KLA, and Synopsys. Competition centers on process performance at initial backside power nodes, overlay and thickness control after bonding, manufacturing throughput, and early collaboration with chipmakers.

Partnerships and product launches remain central growth strategies. Recent activity includes EDA flow certifications for Intel 18A and TSMC A16, laser release and eBeam metrology launches, and research programs involving imec and IBM. The report benchmarks companies across bonding, thinning and CMP, etch and deposition, backside lithography and overlay, inspection and metrology, materials, and EDA and IP.

Companies profiled include Applied Materials, Inc., Lam Research Corporation, Tokyo Electron Limited, KLA Corporation, ASML Holding N.V., EV Group, SUSS MicroTec SE, DISCO Corporation, Ebara Corporation, Onto Innovation Inc., Nova Ltd., Entegris, Inc., Synopsys, Inc., Cadence Design Systems, Inc., and Siemens AG.

Business Value of the Report



Provides market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses the effect of AI demand, semiconductor node roadmaps, and capacity expansion at Intel and TSMC.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by offering, implementation approach, technology node, application, end user, and geography.

Examines industry policy, export controls, investment activity, partnerships, and technology development.

Benchmarks leading equipment, metrology, materials, EDA, and IP companies. Supports product strategy, capacity planning, market entry, partnership development, and acquisition evaluation.

The report enables equipment suppliers, materials providers, EDA vendors, chipmakers, research organizations, and investors to evaluate where backside power delivery network technology demand is developing, which segments offer the strongest growth prospects, and how competitive strategies are evolving as advanced semiconductor manufacturing moves below 2nm.

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