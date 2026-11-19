MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Bio-SAF Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global bio-SAF market was valued at USD 3.95 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 4.99 billion in 2026. The market is projected to grow to USD 42.00 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period. In volume terms, demand is expected to increase from 2,375 kilotonnes in 2026 to 17,252 kilotonnes by 2036 at a CAGR of 21.9%. The average price is forecast to rise from USD 2,101 per tonne to USD 2,435 per tonne over the same period.

The report evaluates global bio-SAF market trends, certified production pathways, feedstock supply, pricing, regulations, competitive activity and investment opportunities. Pathways covered include hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids (HEFA-SPK), co-processing, alcohol-to-jet (ATJ-SPK), gasification with Fischer-Tropsch synthesis (FT-SPK), HFS-SIP, catalytic hydrothermolysis and pyrolysis-based routes. The feedstock analysis includes used cooking oil, animal fats, vegetable oils, waste and residue lipids, agricultural and forestry residues, and sugar and starch-based alcohols.

Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

Global sustainable aviation fuel production reached approximately 1.0 Mt in 2024 and an estimated 1.9 Mt in 2025, accounting for 0.6% of total jet fuel supply, according to IATA. Production is projected to reach 2.4 Mt in 2026. Regulatory mandates remain the primary source of demand, particularly in Europe. EASA reported that 1.1 Mt of SAF was supplied at Union airports in 2025, representing a 2.8% share and exceeding the 2% ReFuelEU Aviation minimum.

Additional policy measures are expanding the addressable market. The U.K. Sustainable Aviation Fuel Act 2026 established a Revenue Certainty Mechanism, while Singapore will apply a SAF levy to tickets sold from 1 October 2026 for flights departing from 1 January 2027. Brazil will require domestic air operators to reduce emissions by 1% from January 2027, increasing to 10% by 2037. U.S. production is supported by the Section 45Z clean fuel production credit, extended to 2029 in July 2025.

Long-term airline and cargo offtake agreements are also improving revenue certainty for producers. However, bio-SAF remains approximately twice as expensive as fossil jet fuel and can cost up to five times more in mandated markets, according to IATA. Limited supplies of used cooking oil and animal fats, competition from renewable diesel, traceability risks and project financing constraints continue to restrict growth. Supply-chain exposure is particularly significant in Europe, where 85% of the feedstock used for SAF supplied in 2025 originated outside the EU.

Alcohol-to-jet and gasification pathways offer substantial opportunities because they can use ethanol, agricultural residues and forestry residues. Co-processing in existing refineries provides a lower-capital route to near-term capacity growth, while refinery conversions, book-and-claim systems and SAF certificate registries are supporting broader market participation.

Segment Analysis

HEFA-SPK is expected to account for 84.6% of the global bio-SAF market in 2026, supported by established commercial capacity and proven lipid hydroprocessing operations. Neste increased its SAF production capability to 1.5 million tonnes annually after starting production at Rotterdam in April 2025. The alcohol-to-jet segment is forecast to grow at the fastest rate, supported by ethanol availability in the U.S., Brazil and India and by LanzaJet's production of ASTM on-spec fuel at Freedom Pines in November 2025.

Used cooking oil is projected to represent 57.1% of the market by feedstock in 2026. It accounted for approximately 80% of the feedstock used for SAF supplied in Europe during 2025, according to EASA. Agricultural and forestry residues are expected to record the fastest growth as producers seek alternatives to constrained waste lipid supplies and advance gasification and Fischer-Tropsch projects.

Passenger aviation is forecast to hold an 89.6% market share in 2026, reflecting its dominant contribution to global jet fuel consumption and the application of airport fuel mandates. Cargo aviation is expected to expand rapidly as logistics operators secure long-term supply. In November 2025, DHL Express signed a three-year agreement with Phillips 66 covering approximately 83 million gallons of SAF from Rodeo.

Regional Market Outlook

Europe is expected to lead the global bio-SAF market with a 60.9% share in 2026. ReFuelEU Aviation, the U.K. SAF Mandate and regional production assets operated by Neste, Eni, TotalEnergies, Repsol and OMV support the region's position. North America is projected to hold a 29.7% share, driven by HEFA capacity, federal tax credits and state-level clean fuel programs.

Asia-Pacific, representing an estimated 6.9% of the market in 2026, is forecast to grow at the fastest rate. Growth will be supported by Singapore's SAF levy, South Korea's planned mandate for international departures, Japan's target to replace 10% of jet fuel with SAF by 2030 and expanding certified production capacity in China. Latin American demand is led by Brazil's aviation emission reduction requirements, while the UAE and Saudi Arabia are advancing supply initiatives across the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape

The global bio-SAF competitive landscape is led by large HEFA producers, integrated energy companies and technology developers. Neste reported SAF sales of 0.867 Mt in 2025, while Valero Energy Corporation reported neat SAF revenue of USD 904.8 million through its Diamond Green Diesel joint venture with Darling Ingredients. Other major participants include Phillips 66, Calumet, Eni, TotalEnergies, Repsol, OMV, LanzaJet, Sinopec, Zhejiang Jiaao Enprotech, Cosmo Energy Holdings, SK Innovation and Indian Oil Corporation.

Competition is increasingly focused on feedstock security, project finance, technology licensing and long-term offtake. Recent developments include Calumet's USD 782 million U.S. Department of Energy loan tranche, financing for the 230 kilotonne a year Grandpuits SAF biorefinery, Eni's EUR 500 million European Investment Bank loan and the launch of Repsol's second 200 kilotonne a year renewable fuels plant at Puertollano.

Report Benefits



Provides global bio-SAF market forecasts in value and volume through 2036.

Assesses production pathways, feedstock availability, traceability, pricing and certification.

Identifies growth opportunities by pathway, feedstock, application and region.

Examines mandates, incentives, airline commitments, offtake agreements and book-and-claim arrangements.

Benchmarks leading companies by production capacity, technology, market position and strategic development. Supports investment planning, project development, partnership evaluation, competitive benchmarking and market entry decisions.

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