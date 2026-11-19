MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Coolant Distribution Units (CDU) Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global coolant distribution units (CDU) market was valued at USD 2.26 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 2.94 billion in 2026. The market is projected to expand to USD 16.80 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 19.0% during 2026-2036. Growth is being fueled by the rapid adoption of liquid cooling across data centers, AI infrastructure, semiconductor manufacturing, medical imaging, industrial lasers, battery testing, power electronics, research instruments, and other high-heat applications.

The report evaluates liquid cooling adoption, open specifications, performance rating methods, pricing trends, supplier competition, tool-qualified process applications, and emerging growth opportunities. Its scope includes coolant distribution units and process chillers that perform equivalent thermal management functions. Separately sold cold plates, manifolds, couplings, coolant fluids, facility chilled water plants, heat rejection equipment, pipework, and loose components are excluded.

Open Specifications Reshape Data Center Liquid Cooling

Published buyer specifications are transforming procurement across the data center CDU market. OCP Project Deschutes, a Google-contributed design for a 2 MW unit supporting high-power AI and machine learning pods, became effective on 26 February 2026. The specification establishes a 2,000 kW thermal load at a 3 degree Celsius approach, three dual-pass heat exchangers, a wet weight of 6,900 lbs, and approved use of deionized water and PG25.

The Open Compute Project's Liquid to Liquid CDU Test Methodology and Performance Rating also provides a standardized framework for evaluating and comparing equipment. These developments support multi-source procurement, reduce engineering risk, and enable buyers to assess thermal performance on a like-for-like basis. At the same time, build-to-print purchasing is increasing price competition and shifting differentiation toward manufacturing cost, delivery performance, fleet support, and thermal efficiency per unit of flow.

Market Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities

The transition from air cooling to liquid cooling is the primary market driver. Rising rack power and higher computing density are accelerating CDU demand across AI data centers and advanced computing environments. Increasing thermal loads in semiconductor tools, lasers, medical equipment, and test systems are also expanding adoption beyond computing.

Price pressure remains a key restraint, particularly in data center applications governed by published designs and standardized rating methods. Unit shipments may grow faster than market value as price per kW declines. In process and precision applications, equipment qualification protects established suppliers and supports higher unit values, but long approval cycles can limit growth and supplier changes.

Major opportunities include large-scale manufacturing of build-to-print units, fleet service programs, liquid-to-air solutions for facilities without water loops, and designed-in positions on semiconductor, imaging, and laser platforms. The market is also moving toward facility-scale systems operating in parallel on common headers, creating opportunities for manufacturers with strong production capacity, controls expertise, and field service networks.

Segment Outlook



Type: Liquid-to-liquid units are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026 due to their widespread use in data centers and chilled water process applications. Liquid-to-air units are projected to record the highest CAGR because they support retrofits, edge deployments, laboratories, and facilities without dedicated water infrastructure.

Form factor: In-row units are forecast to lead in 2026, supported by the installed base from early liquid cooled deployments. Floor-standing & facility-scale systems are expected to grow fastest as megawatt-class installations become more common.

Capacity: The 100 to 500 kW category is projected to account for the largest share in 2026. Above 1 MW units are expected to post the highest CAGR as hyperscale operators adopt larger systems that simplify control and maintenance.

Specification basis: Vendor standard products are expected to remain the largest category in 2026. Open-specified & build-to-print units are forecast to grow fastest, while tool-qualified custom systems retain strong positions in precision applications.

End-use industry: Data centers & AI infrastructure are expected to lead the market and deliver the highest growth rate. Semiconductor manufacturing, medical imaging & healthcare equipment, industrial lasers & machine tools, automotive & battery test, power electronics & grid equipment, research & scientific instruments, and broadcast & professional audiovisual applications provide additional demand. Coolant: Water-glycol is expected to hold the largest share in 2026. Treated & deionized water is projected to grow fastest due to its favorable heat transfer performance, although material compatibility and water treatment requirements remain important considerations.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global CDU market in 2026. The region benefits from a high concentration of liquid cooled data centers, AI infrastructure investment, advanced semiconductor operations, and established medical and laser equipment industries. It is also the region where data center CDU commoditization is most advanced.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR through 2036, supported by data center construction in China, Japan, India, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea. The region's semiconductor fabrication base and manufacturing capabilities also strengthen its position in build-to-print production. Europe maintains a significant concentration of process and precision applications, while Latin America and the Middle East & Africa remain developing markets driven primarily by new data center projects and imported equipment.

Competitive Landscape

Competition differs significantly between data center and process applications. Data center suppliers increasingly compete through cost, production scale, delivery schedules, field service, and measured thermal performance. Process and precision suppliers rely more heavily on equipment manufacturer partnerships, platform qualification, long product lifecycles, and recurring service revenue.

Companies profiled in the report include Vertiv Holdings Co, Schneider Electric SE, CoolIT Systems Inc., Boyd Corporation, nVent Electric plc, LiquidStack Holding B.V., Nidec Corporation, Delta Electronics, Inc., Shenzhen Envicool Technology Co., Ltd., Cooler Master Technology Inc., Munters Group AB, STULZ GmbH, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Eaton Corporation plc, SMC Corporation, Laird Thermal Systems, Inc., JULABO GmbH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report provides market forecasts, segment analysis, regional insights, competitive benchmarking, company profiles, strategic developments, and SWOT analyses. It supports product planning, manufacturing investment, partnership development, market entry, and procurement decisions for CDU manufacturers, data center operators, equipment companies, investors, and other industry stakeholders.

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