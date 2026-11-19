MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, Wash. (November 19, 2026), Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaska Airlines has selected PCL Construction as general contractor and Gensler as lead designer for its new premium lounge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), a landmark project that will further elevate the guest experience at the airline's hometown hub.

Located within the Concourse C Expansion, the nearly 41,000-square-foot premium lounge will span Levels 4 and 5 and offer two distinct experiences: a 500-seat Alaska Lounge and a 200-seat Aurora Lounge for Aurora Suites guests and eligible long-haul international travelers. The lounge will feature a full-service kitchen, self-service buffet, bars, a barista café, lounge seating areas, private phone rooms, restrooms, showers and back-of-house support spaces

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Courtesy of Gensler

As the lead design firm, Gensler will bring Alaska's hospitality to life through a distinctly Pacific Northwest lens. The Alaska Lounge and Aurora Lounge will offer curated, interconnected spaces where domestic and international travelers can pause, recharge and enjoy memorable experiences defined by comfort, care and discovery.

"The design of the Aurora Lounge creates a premium international lounge experience that is authentically Alaska through craft, care and a deep sense of place,” said Jennie Santoro, project director for Gensler.“Together with the largest Alaska Lounge, guests will be offered a calm, inspiring retreat that celebrates the unique character of the Pacific Northwest and connects to a growing number of international destinations. We're excited to watch this vision come to life alongside our partners, Alaska Airlines and PCL Construction.”

As general contractor, PCL Construction will oversee delivery of the project, leveraging extensive experience constructing complex aviation and hospitality facilities in active airport environments. The project builds on a longstanding relationship between PCL and Alaska Airlines that includes aviation, terminal and lounge projects across multiple airports. Throughout construction, the team will prioritize maintaining a seamless experience for airport operations, airline partners and travelers.

"We're honored to continue our partnership with Alaska Airlines on a project that represents an exciting new chapter for the airline's international growth," said Andrew Fernandez, district manager for PCL Construction's Seattle division. "This lounge will create a premium experience for travelers while reflecting Alaska Airlines' commitment to exceptional hospitality and service. We are proud to work alongside Alaska Airlines, Gensler and our trade partners to successfully deliver this important addition to SEA."

Construction is underway, with completion anticipated in 2027.

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About Gensler

At Gensler, the value of their work stems from its positive impact on the human experience. They are a dynamic and collaborative design firm uniting creativity, research, and innovation to solve complex problems for their clients. Their work challenges conventional ideas about architecture and the built environment. Gensler designers aren't just designing buildings - they are reimagining cities and places that make a difference in people's lives. Founded in 1965, Gensler has built a team of 6,000 professionals who partner with clients in over 100 countries each year. Everything they do is guided by their mission: to create a better world through the power of design.

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PCL Construction is one of the most respected and accomplished global construction leaders, comprising independent companies operating throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Australia. With an annual construction volume of $9.9 billion USD, PCL builds projects that shape communities and strengthen infrastructure. The company's 100% employee ownership model fuels a culture of commitment for clients in the buildings, civil infrastructure, heavy industrial and solar markets. With a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers, PCL's leadership teams consistently drive innovation and set new benchmarks for excellence, bringing unparalleled skill to every project. Watch us build at