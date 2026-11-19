MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Optical Circuit Switches Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global optical circuit switches market was valued at USD 820 million in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 1.18 billion in 2026. The market is projected to expand to USD 9.40 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period 2026-2036. The report assesses deployment evidence, switching technologies, reconfiguration latency, AI workload requirements, pricing, standards activity, competitive positioning, and emerging growth opportunities.

The market scope includes optical switching products and directly linked control and front-end elements. Packet switches and routers, co-packaged optics, standalone transceivers, ROADMs and wavelength selective switches, amplifiers, passive components, manual patch panels, cabling, and separately licensed software are excluded. Job-level and sub-millisecond reconfiguration are forecast separately because they depend on technologies with different maturity levels and deployment requirements.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Growth in the optical circuit switches market is being driven by the cost and power requirements of electrical switching in large AI infrastructure. Optical circuit switching supports upgrades to surrounding optics without requiring the switch to be replaced, helping operators reduce capital expenditure across multiple technology generations. Software-controlled topology changes also improve failure recovery, capacity expansion, workload placement, and network utilization.

Google's Jupiter Evolving paper, published at ACM SIGCOMM 2022, reported that moving from Clos fabrics to a direct-connect topology based on MEMS-based switches delivered five times higher speed and capacity, 30% lower capital expenditure, 41% lower power consumption, and fabric changes three times quicker than manual patch panels while carrying live traffic. Standards and co-design initiatives are also supporting the development of merchant optical circuit switching products.

System-level performance remains constrained by scheduling, control, switch settling, transceiver lock, synchronization, and host readiness. Transceiver relock times must improve significantly before fast switches can consistently deliver sub-millisecond gains. Additional barriers include limited port counts for fast switching technologies, increasing integrated photonic loss at higher radix, and endurance differences between phase-change devices and standalone MEMS. Optical circuit switching also complements rather than replaces packet switching, supporting the continued development of hybrid network architectures.

Burst-mode receivers and fast-lock optical front ends represent important opportunities for transceiver and component manufacturers. Other high-potential areas include automated patch panel replacement, accelerator-level topology changes, benchmarking services, and network co-design. Market development is increasingly focused on full system reconfiguration time rather than standalone device speed.

Segment Outlook

By switching technology, the market includes MEMS, piezo beam-steering, liquid crystal, integrated photonics (thermo-optic, photonic MEMS, and electro-optic), metasurface & free-space beam steering, and robotic fiber patch. MEMS switches are expected to hold the largest share in 2026 due to proven production deployment, scalability to large port counts, stable loss characteristics, and long cycle life. Integrated photonics is forecast to record the highest CAGR as demand increases for microsecond-range and sub-millisecond switching, although limited radix and rising optical loss remain constraints.

By reconfiguration class, job-level & millisecond-class switching is expected to lead the market in 2026 because it has demonstrated production-scale capital, power, and operational benefits. Fast & sub-millisecond switching is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, supported by failure recovery, collective-aware topology adaptation, accelerator reconfiguration, and mixture-of-experts all-to-all traffic. Segment growth will depend heavily on faster transceiver relock performance.

The 320 to 1,000 port category is expected to account for the largest share in 2026, reflecting demand for interconnecting aggregation blocks in production fabrics. The up to 64 ports segment is projected to grow fastest because current fast switching technologies are concentrated at small radix and are well suited to accelerator-level reconfiguration.

Inter-pod & aggregation block interconnect is expected to remain the leading application, supported by established large-scale deployments and shorter paths between network blocks. AI training fabric topology is forecast to achieve the highest CAGR as operators seek to improve collective communication efficiency and model FLOPs utilization. By deployment model, hyperscale self-designed systems are expected to lead in 2026, while merchant vendor products should grow fastest as benchmarking and co-design standards enable broader procurement.

Hyperscale cloud & AI operators are projected to remain the largest end-user group because optical bypass delivers its strongest capital and power benefits at very large scale. Colocation & neutral host providers are expected to record the highest CAGR as they invest in flexible merchant platforms for tenants requiring reconfigurable AI infrastructure.

Regional Market Analysis

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global optical circuit switches market in 2026. The region benefits from the leading published large-scale production deployment and strong participation by component manufacturers, systems vendors, processor companies, and cloud operators in standards development.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR through 2036, driven by AI infrastructure investment in China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. The region also has a strong optical component supply base, significant integrated photonics manufacturing capacity, and expanding sovereign computing programs. Europe contributes through programmable photonics, optical components, and research networks. Demand in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa is concentrated in research networks, test automation, and early sovereign computing initiatives.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape includes free-space and MEMS suppliers focused on large-radix applications, integrated photonics developers targeting fast switching at small radix, optical component and transceiver manufacturers, and networking vendors incorporating optical circuit switching into broader platforms. Competitive advantage is increasingly linked to optical front-end capabilities, transceiver lock performance, port scalability, and participation in benchmarking and co-design standards.

Companies profiled include Lumentum Holdings Inc., Ciena Corporation, Coherent Corp., Intel Corporation, Broadcom Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Molex LLC, Calient Technologies, Inc., Telescent Inc., HUBER+SUHNER AG, iPronics Programmable Photonics S.L., Lumotive, Inc., Arista Networks, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, NTT Corporation, Accelink Technologies Co., Ltd., and Fiberstore (FS.com) Limited.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides global optical circuit switches market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Separates proven job-level reconfiguration from emerging sub-millisecond opportunities.

Assesses the impact of transceiver lock time, endurance, radix, and front-end performance.

Identifies high-growth technologies, applications, deployment models, end users, and regions.

Tracks benchmarking, standardization, and co-design activity supporting the merchant market.

Benchmarks suppliers by technology, port count, optical front-end capability, and strategic positioning. Supports product development, partnership, investment, market entry, and procurement decisions.

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