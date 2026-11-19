MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Agricultural Films And Bonding Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global agricultural films and bonding market was valued at USD 11.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 11.8 billion in 2026 to USD 16.9 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5.3% from 2026 to 2033. Asia Pacific led the global market in 2025, accounting for 47.5% of total revenue.

Rising adoption of sustainable agricultural methods, increasing pressure to improve crop productivity, and continued investment in modern farming practices are supporting market growth. Agricultural films, twine, and netting are increasingly used to optimize growing conditions, protect crops, support soil health, manage pests, and reduce losses during cultivation, harvesting, storage, and transportation.

Global population growth and urbanization are increasing demand for reliable food production. Farmers and agricultural businesses are consequently adopting advanced materials and crop protection solutions that can improve operational efficiency and agricultural output. Demand is also being strengthened by the need for durable raw materials capable of performing under varied climatic and environmental conditions.

Environmental sustainability remains a major influence on product development and purchasing decisions. Manufacturers are investing in recyclable, resource-efficient, and eco-friendly agricultural films that combine performance with a lower environmental impact. Improvements in film durability and material technology are expected to accelerate adoption, while supportive government policies and agricultural modernization programs are creating additional opportunities across developed and emerging markets.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue and volume trends at global, regional, and country levels, covering key market developments and sub-segments through 2033. Market segmentation is based on raw material, application, and region.



Raw materials: Agricultural films include LDPE and other materials. Twine is segmented into sisal, polypropylene, LDPE, and other materials. Netting includes HDPE, LDPE, polypropylene, and other materials.

Applications: Agricultural film applications include greenhouse, mulching, and silage uses. Additional categories include stretch wrap, bags, sheets, twine, and netting.

Twine applications: Key uses include vegetable packing, fruit packing, bale applications, and other agricultural requirements. Netting applications: Major categories include shade, anti-hail, anti-insect, and other crop protection uses.

Regional Market Outlook

The geographic analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America includes the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Europe covers the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. Asia Pacific includes China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Latin America includes Brazil and Argentina, while the Middle East and Africa analysis covers South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain a critical market for agricultural films and bonding solutions due to its large agricultural base, expanding food requirements, and increasing adoption of productivity-enhancing materials. Growth opportunities are also emerging across other regions as producers invest in greenhouse cultivation, mulching, silage management, crop packaging, and protective netting.

Strategic Value of the Report



Comprehensive analysis of major agricultural films and bonding market segments and regions

Revenue and volume forecasts supporting market assessment and investment planning

Evaluation of growth drivers, emerging trends, and future opportunities

Competitive landscape and market share insights covering key industry participants

Analysis of product innovation and evolving material requirements Actionable recommendations for identifying revenue opportunities and informing strategic decisions

The report provides market intelligence for manufacturers, suppliers, investors, distributors, and agricultural businesses seeking to evaluate demand patterns, competitive strategies, regional prospects, and product development opportunities in the global agricultural films and bonding market.

Companies Featured



Dow

BASF

ExxonMobil Corp.

Berry Global

KURARAY CO., LTD.

Novamont S.p.A.

RKW Group

Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd.

Essen Multipack Ltd.

MONO INDUSTRIES

Baagwaan Irrigation Pvt. Ltd.

Shivam Polymers

AEP Group Al-Pack

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