MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Server Power Supply Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global server power supply market was valued at USD 5.24 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 6.18 billion in 2026. Revenue is projected to increase to USD 19.80 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 12.4% during 2026-2036. The report examines EU ecodesign requirements, evolving server and rack power architectures, product specifications, pricing, purchasing channels, supplier positioning, and long-term growth opportunities.

Market coverage includes per-server power supply units, rack-level power shelves, external sidecar rectifiers, and DC-input converters installed within servers. UPS and battery storage systems, switchgear, transformers, busbar trunking, rack PDUs, outlet strips, generator sets, point-of-load regulators, stand-alone passive components, and semiconductors are excluded. Market demand increasingly follows power per rack because rack power requirements are rising faster than server volumes.

Market Dynamics

Rising power density is the primary growth driver for the server power supply market. Conversion capacity is specified according to kilowatts, enabling market revenue to expand even when server shipments remain stable. The movement of power conversion from individual server chassis to rack power shelves and sidecar systems is also creating higher-value product categories with distinct ratings, interfaces, qualification requirements, and buyers.

Open Rack Standard V2.0 accelerated the adoption of rack-level 48 V and 12 V power shelves with at least N+1 redundancy and peak rectifier efficiency above 97% at 230 V AC. Emerging 800 V DC architectures extend this transition by generating a high-voltage DC bus in a separate sidecar rack supplied by 480 Vrms three-phase AC. Isolated converters can then step 800 V down to 48 V, retaining compatibility with established rack ecosystems.

EU regulation continues to influence product replacement and efficiency requirements. Commission Regulation (EU) 2019/424 requires single-output units to achieve 96% efficiency at 50% load from 1 January 2023, while DC products remain excluded. Idle power allowances also increase the cost of per-server redundancy, supporting shared rack-level redundancy.

Efficiency performance has converged among leading products, reducing its value as a competitive differentiator. Buyers increasingly prioritize price, power density, thermal performance, telemetry, controls, serviceability, and total deployment cost. Detailed specifications covering connectors, hot-swap behavior, and disconnect timing also improve interchangeability and intensify pricing pressure. Suppliers must simultaneously address changes in the buying center as purchasing authority moves from server manufacturers to rack integrators, operators, and electrical infrastructure teams.

Major opportunities include sidecar rectifier systems, isolated 800 V-to-48 V converters, advanced monitoring and control platforms, and replacement demand across the installed base of per-server PSUs. Market development will depend partly on the standardization of 800 V architectures, including decisions concerning two-wire and three-wire configurations.

Segment Highlights



Architecture: Per-server power supply units are expected to hold the largest share in 2026 because of their extensive use in enterprise, cloud, and telecom servers. Sidecar & external rectifier systems are forecast to record the highest CAGR as high-power racks make chassis-level conversion less practical.

Input: Single-phase AC is expected to remain the leading segment in 2026, supported by the installed base and its use across chassis units and rack rectifiers. The 400 & 800 V DC segment is projected to expand fastest as operators adopt higher-voltage rack distribution.

Output voltage: 12 V is positioned to retain the largest share in 2026, while 48 V is expected to achieve the highest CAGR because it reduces distribution losses and remains an important intermediate voltage within 800 V architectures.

Power rating: The 1.6 to 3 kW category is expected to lead in 2026. Products above 6 kW are forecast to grow fastest, supported by sidecar modules, high-voltage DC designs, and demand for fewer, higher-rated units that can be efficiently paralleled and serviced.

Efficiency class: Titanium products are expected to account for the largest share in 2026, reflecting binding EU requirements. Above Titanium & open standard products are projected to grow fastest as hyperscale operators adopt specifications exceeding regulatory minimums. End user: Server OEM & ODM customers are expected to lead the market in 2026. Hyperscale cloud & AI operators are forecast to post the highest CAGR due to direct purchasing of rack and sidecar conversion equipment for high-power deployments.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest global server power supply market share in 2026. The region has a strong concentration of PSU manufacturing, server original design manufacturing, and supply chains for magnetics, semiconductors, and passive components. A substantial proportion of chassis power supply purchasing also occurs within Asia-Pacific because products are specified into server builds in the region.

North America is projected to register the highest CAGR through 2036. Growth is supported by hyperscale cloud and AI infrastructure, direct operator procurement, high-power rack installations, and early adoption of rack-level and sidecar conversion. Europe remains strongly influenced by EU ecodesign requirements covering efficiency, power factor, idle power, and repairability. Demand in the Rest of the World is concentrated in enterprise and colocation upgrades, primarily served through imported products and distribution channels.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is increasingly determined by architecture and channel access. Specialist PSU manufacturers remain prominent in high-volume chassis products and rack power shelves, while electrical infrastructure suppliers are well positioned for sidecar systems purchased alongside switchgear and related equipment. Power density limitations are also increasing the strategic importance of wide-bandgap devices, magnetics, thermal design, telemetry, and operator relationships.

Companies profiled include Delta Electronics, Inc., Lite-On Technology Corporation, Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., Flex Ltd., Chicony Power Technology Co., Ltd., Acbel Polytech Inc., FSP Technology Inc., MEAN WELL Enterprises Co., Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., TDK Corporation, Bel Fuse Inc., Vertiv Holdings Co, Eaton Corporation plc, Schneider Electric SE, Infineon Technologies AG, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

Business Value of the Report



Provides global server power supply market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses growth opportunities across architecture, input, output voltage, power rating, efficiency class, end user, and geography.

Evaluates the impact of EU ecodesign rules and the regulatory exclusion of DC products.

Tracks the transition from per-server PSUs to rack power shelves and sidecar rectifiers.

Analyzes changes in procurement channels and the migration of purchasing authority toward operators and infrastructure teams.

Benchmarks suppliers by product architecture, power density, telemetry capabilities, competitive position, and market access. Supports product development, investment, partnership, channel strategy, and market entry decisions.

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