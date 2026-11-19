MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "800V DC-to-Low-Voltage DC Converter Market Size, Share, and Trends - Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

800V DC-to-low-voltage DC Converter Market to Reach USD 11.60 Billion by 2036

The global 800V DC-to-low-voltage DC converter market was valued at USD 780.0 million in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 1.15 billion in 2026. Revenue is projected to rise to USD 11.60 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 26.0% during 2026-2036. The report assesses rack-level power architecture, conversion stages and ratios, device technologies, module power ratings, switching frequencies, integration levels, thermal derating, reference design qualification, pricing, supplier positioning, and long-term growth opportunities.

Market expansion is closely tied to the adoption of 800 V DC power distribution in high-density AI data centers. Under the architecture published by NVIDIA in May 2025, 13.8 kV AC grid power is converted to 800 V DC at the facility perimeter and distributed to compute racks, where DC-DC conversion occurs. NVIDIA indicated that 54 V DC distribution encounters physical constraints above 200 kW, while the 800 V design can support racks ranging from 100 kW to more than 1 MW. The company expects 1 MW IT racks from 2027 and estimates end-to-end efficiency improvements of up to 5% compared with 54 V systems.

Because voltage conversion takes place within the rack or power shelf, demand for 800V DC-to-low-voltage DC converters is expected to track accelerator shipments and rack-level compute deployment. Rising accelerator counts and movement toward megawatt-scale racks increase requirements for high-voltage intermediate bus converters, downstream core and point-of-load regulators, and emerging single-stage direct conversion products.

Market Drivers and Growth Opportunities

Higher rack power, demanding step-down ratios, isolation requirements, and limited thermal headroom are reshaping converter design. Core rails near one volt draw hundreds of amperes, requiring the final conversion stage to remain close to the processor. At the intermediate bus stage, gallium nitride devices can switch at frequencies of up to 1 MHz, supporting smaller magnetics, reduced board height, and higher power density. Integrated protection, hot-swap functionality, control, and telemetry are also increasing the value of each converter.

Suppliers must continue supporting 800 V DC, conventional AC-fed systems, and lower-voltage DC architectures. Production rack-scale platforms, including GB200 NVL72 and GB300 NVL72 systems, still use 54 V DC power shelves, creating parallel requirements for devices, inventory, and qualification. Reference design approvals and platform-specific thermal performance remain critical competitive factors, concentrating demand among suppliers capable of meeting efficiency, reliability, density, and volume production targets.

Single-stage direct conversion represents a major opportunity. Products supporting 800 V to 12 V and 800 V to 6 V can eliminate an intermediate conversion stage, reduce losses and component counts, and free board space. Gallium nitride devices and modules provide an entry point for suppliers seeking participation in the 800 V power chain, while integrated converters enable greater value capture through embedded control, protection, and telemetry.

Segment Outlook



Conversion stage: High-voltage intermediate bus converters are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026 because they handle the full bus voltage and remain essential across rack and shelf architectures. Single-stage direct conversion is projected to record the highest CAGR, supported by direct 12 V and 6 V designs. Core and point-of-load regulator demand will increase alongside accelerator volumes.

Conversion ratio: The 800 V to 50 V segment leads in 2026, supported by installed compute hardware and existing 54 V DC power shelf designs. Conversion to 6 V and below is forecast to grow fastest as system developers seek to remove intermediate rails. The 800 V to 12 V segment offers an additional path toward simplified power delivery.

Device technology: Silicon holds the largest share in 2026 due to its established supplier base, cost advantages, and continued use in converter portfolios. Gallium nitride is projected to achieve the highest CAGR as switching performance enables compact magnetics and lower-profile designs. Silicon carbide remains important in medium-voltage equipment but is expected to grow more slowly within in-rack conversion.

Power rating: The 1-5 kW category leads in 2026 because it aligns with current board-level and shelf-level module requirements. Modules above 5 kW are expected to grow fastest as rack power increases and system designers reduce module counts and interconnections. Products rated up to 1 kW will continue serving core and point-of-load applications.

Switching frequency: The 250 kHz-1 MHz segment accounts for the largest share in 2026, balancing magnetic size and switching losses. Frequencies above 1 MHz are projected to expand most rapidly as device and packaging improvements reduce switching and gate-drive losses. Integration level: Power modules lead the market because characterized assemblies provide thermal, layout, and qualification advantages. Integrated converters with control and protection are forecast to grow fastest, while discrete devices and drivers will remain relevant for component-level optimization.

Regional Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the largest regional market in 2026, supported by its concentration of compute board assembly, system manufacturing, module production, and converter procurement. Major companies with a regional presence include Delta Electronics, Lite-On Technology, Murata Manufacturing, Innoscience, ROHM, Renesas Electronics, and Flex.

North America is projected to post the highest CAGR, driven by platform design authority, reference architecture development, and substantial accelerated computing capacity. Regional suppliers include Advanced Energy Industries, Analog Devices, Bel Fuse, Monolithic Power Systems, Navitas Semiconductor, onsemi, Power Integrations, Texas Instruments, and Vicor.

Europe plays a strategically important role through companies such as Infineon Technologies and STMicroelectronics, whose devices, controllers, and gate drivers are incorporated into systems assembled globally. Within the Rest of the World, Middle Eastern demand is supported by sovereign accelerated computing programs, while Latin American growth follows regional accelerator deployment.

Competitive Landscape

The 800V DC-to-low-voltage DC converter market is moderately consolidated. Competition focuses on operating-point efficiency, power density, board height, thermal performance, integrated protection, reference design participation, and reliable volume supply. Power semiconductor manufacturers compete alongside module suppliers, converter specialists, and contract manufacturers.

In October 2026, Infineon Technologies detailed its collaboration with NVIDIA on high-voltage intermediate bus conversion, including gallium nitride solutions for 800 V to 50 V, 800 V to 12 V, and 800 V to 6 V ratios with switching frequencies of up to 1 MHz. At the 2026 OCP Global Summit, Advanced Energy Industries introduced a single-whip AC input option for its 33 kW Open Rack v3 power shelf, which incorporates six hot-swappable 5.5 kW supply modules.

Companies profiled in the report include Infineon Technologies AG, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, onsemi, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Analog Devices, Inc., Monolithic Power Systems, Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Renesas Electronics Corporation, ROHM Co., Ltd., Innoscience (Suzhou) Technology Holding Co., Ltd., Power Integrations, Inc., Vicor Corporation, Delta Electronics, Inc., Flex Ltd., Lite-On Technology Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Bel Fuse Inc., and Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.

Report Value for Stakeholders



Provides global, regional, and country-level market estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates the impact of 800 V DC rack architecture, accelerator power growth, and gallium nitride adoption.

Identifies opportunities across conversion stages, ratios, device technologies, power ratings, switching frequencies, and integration levels.

Assesses thermal derating, reference design qualification, high-current core rails, and competing input architectures.

Benchmarks leading suppliers by product portfolio, platform participation, strategic developments, and market position. Supports product planning, design-in strategy, partnerships, investment analysis, and market entry decisions.

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