MENAFN - EIN Presswire) National campaign petitions federal leaders to make patient safety a foundation of American health care. The public can sign at

SMYRNA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Patients for Patient Safety US (PFPS US), a national, patient-led nonprofit, today launched The Safe Healthcare System Patients Deserve, a campaign calling on federal leaders to make preventing medical harm a fundamental priority of American healthcare.More than 25 years after To Err Is Human, preventable harm remains a major threat to Americans' health. An estimated one in four hospitalized patients experiences an adverse event. Diagnostic errors alone contribute to death or permanent disability for as many as 1.2 million Americans each year.The campaign calls on HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz to make patient safety a foundational expectation of healthcare delivery.“We cannot achieve better health outcome by focusing only on treating illness. We must also end the preventable harm in healthcare that impacts millions of Americans every year,” said Sue Sheridan, President and CEO of PFPS US.“We have the knowledge, evidence, and the tools needed to prevent much of the harm that occurs today. What is needed now is national leadership and commitment.”The campaign sets out four priorities for federal action:1.Make safe care a condition of participation in Medicare. This means elevating CMS's new Patient Safety Structural Measure and Age-Friendly Hospital Measure into Medicare Conditions of Participation.2.Make patients and families indispensable partners. Their experiences should be collected, measured and used to improve safety and diagnostic accuracy.3.Make preventing harm a better investment than tolerating it. Patient safety should be central to Medicare payment, which should reward prevention instead of only penalizing poor outcomes.4.Harness technology to anticipate and prevent harm. AI and interoperable data should be used responsibly, with patient interests, safety and equity at the center.The campaign builds on PFPS US's work, including Project PIVOT, which engages patients and families in developing measures of safety and diagnostic accuracy.“PFPS US strongly supports hospitals' authentic implementation of the Patient Safety Structural Measure and Age-Friendly Hospital Measure, and we know this takes leadership, time, and resources,” said Martin Hatlie, PFPS US Director of Policy and Advocacy.“Elevating these measures to Medicare Conditions of Participation would be a very meaningful next step for patient safety.”Sign the petition. PFPS US invites patients, caregivers, clinicians, researchers and healthcare organizations to sign its petition calling on Secretary Kennedy and Administrator Oz to act on these four priorities. Add your name at .About Patients for Patient Safety USPFPS US is a patient-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to eliminating preventable harm in American healthcare. Founded in 2021, it is the U.S. branch of the World Health Organization's Patients for Patient Safety network. Its members include patients and families who have experienced medical harm, along with clinicians, researchers and partner organizations.Media Contact:... |

Armando Nahum

PFPS US

+1 404-510-8787

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Patients for Patient Safety US Launches 'The Safe Healthcare System Patients Deserve' Campaign News Provided By PFPS US November 19, 2026, 15:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Politics, Technology



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