MENAFN - IANS) Jabalpur/Bhopal, Nov 19 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Congress has shifted its proposed 'Constitution Protection March' on November 26 from Bhopal to Jabalpur, amid a fresh set of police restrictions making prior permission mandatory for rallies, protests and public gatherings in the state capital.

Madhya Pradesh Congress media department chairman Mukesh Nayak confirmed the change of venue on Thursday, saying the march would now be organised in Jabalpur instead of Bhopal on Constitution Day.

The march will mark the launch of the party's 'Save Vote, Save Country' campaign and the 'Vote Protector Campaign', aimed at highlighting alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls and mobilising party workers at the grassroots level.

The announcement comes three days after Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), making prior police permission compulsory for organising public programmes in the city.

The order, issued on November 16, will remain in force for two months and covers demonstrations, rallies, processions, public meetings, sit-ins, foot marches, vehicle rallies, effigy burning and the gherao of government offices and residences. Organisers have been asked to obtain prior approval from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence and Security).

The order also makes organisers responsible for damage to public or government property during such events and prohibits carrying weapons and explosives.

The timing of the restrictions had triggered a political controversy, with state Congress president Jitu Patwari accusing the BJP government of attempting to suppress democratic protests.

The BJP, however, maintained that political programmes could be organised after obtaining the necessary permission.

The Congress had earlier announced that the march would be held in Bhopal, with participation from party office-bearers, public representatives and workers from all districts.

The proposed mobilisation is part of the party's campaign against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Congress leaders have alleged that eligible voters' names are being deleted, an accusation rejected by the BJP.

Under the Vote Protector Campaign, party workers will verify names allegedly removed from electoral rolls at the booth level. The party has also planned village-level meetings under the 'Save Vote, Save Country' campaign from November 29 to December 15.