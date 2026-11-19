MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 19 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, along with the entire party leadership, would participate in a rally in Moga on November 26, it was announced on Thursday.

The rally is planned to mark the party's foundation day, said the party's state Working President Amansher Singh Shery Kalsi.

He said more than one lakh people, including party volunteers, workers, leaders and supporters from across Punjab, are expected to attend the historic gathering.

“The November 26 rally will send a strong political message to Opposition parties and demonstrate the public support that the AAP government has earned through five years of dedicated work in Punjab. People from every corner of the state will participate in huge numbers, and the scale of this gathering will convey a powerful message not just across Punjab but throughout the country,” Kalsi told the media here, adding that the people will once again demonstrate their faith in the work done by the AAP government.

Explaining the choice of Moga as the venue, he said,“The party leadership and our MLAs collectively decided that Moga would be the most suitable location because of its central position and accessibility for people travelling from Majha, Doaba, Malwa and the border areas. This will be among the biggest political gatherings in Punjab's history, and the fact that it is being organised on the party's foundation day makes the occasion even more significant.”

Meanwhile, AAP state General Secretary Baltej Pannu said elaborate arrangements have been made across approximately 116 acres of land, with provisions to expand the venue further if required.

“More than one lakh party supporters, workers, volunteers and leaders are expected to participate. The entire rally area will be covered, and all essential facilities, including washrooms, food and drinking water, will be provided to ensure that nobody faces any inconvenience.”

Addressing arrangements for women and elderly attendees, Baltej said, keeping in mind the difficulties faced by women and senior citizens during previous rallies,“We have arranged buses and e-rickshaws to transport people from designated drop-off points and parking areas to the rally venue. These facilities will ensure that women, elderly people and other attendees can comfortably reach the pandal without having to walk long distances.”