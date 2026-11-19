MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Nov 19 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, on Thursday assured all possible assistance to the families of two special police officers (SPOs) martyred in Kishtwar.

L-G Manoj Sinha met a public delegation from Kiyar in Dachhan, Kishtwar, at Lok Bhavan. The L-G paid homage to J&K Police brave hearts, Rashpal Kumar and Babi Chand.

He assured that the administration will extend all possible support to the families of the martyrs.

The delegation was led by Member of Legislative Assembly from Kishtwar, Shagun Parihar. The delegation apprised the L-G of key issues about the prevailing security situation in Kiyar and other areas of Dachhan, Kishtwar.

She also highlighted the concerns of residents living in remote and vulnerable pockets of Dachhan.

The L-G reaffirmed an unwavering commitment to dismantling the terror ecosystem through decisive action.

He reiterated the commitment to provide compensation, government employment, and comprehensive support to the Next of kin of the Special Police Officers (SPOs), who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Addressing local priorities in Kiyar, the Lieutenant Governor assured the installation of a mobile tower in the area and committed to pursuing forest clearance for the Kiyar road with the relevant authorities.

On establishing a Special Operations Group (SOG) picket, he said the issue will be discussed in the review meeting with Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police, scheduled for Friday.

“The security grid, along with road and communication infrastructure in Kiyar and adjoining remote areas, will be strengthened for the safety and well-being of the residents,” he said.

He assured the delegation that all other demands and grievances raised during the meeting would be addressed on priority.