MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 19 (IANS) After the Punjab and Haryana High Court, on Thursday, stayed the recruitment process for Punjab Civil Services (PCS) and Allied Services, following allegations of irregularities in the selection process conducted by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), state BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon welcomed the move.

Speaking to reporters here, he said: "I thank the Punjab and Haryana High Court for giving such a great verdict that saved the rights of children whose rights were being trampled upon."

"Such massive rigging has taken place from the Public Service Commission concerning the future of children," he said.

Dhillon accused the ruling AAP government of committing the "kind of fraud" that, he said, has never taken place before.

Further, he claimed that several aspects of the examination were ignored, to an extent that many candidates did not even appear for the exam.

"Their results have been declared despite them remaining absent," he said.

"So, I am surprised on the functioning of the government which initially claimed to be working for the welfare of the poor. Today, the same government is deceiving the poor. They are not even ashamed of it," he remarked.

Adding to the criticism, Dhillon accused the AAP government of leaving the state in a "poor condition".

Regarding demands for a CBI enquiry into the case, the Punjab BJP chief said: "We have been demanding the same since day one, so that the truth comes out."

Earlier on Thursday, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi attacked the Bhagwant Mann-led government, accusing it of facilitating widespread corruption and nepotism in the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) recruitment examinations and questioned the state administration over "shying away" from ordering a CBI probe into the matter.

Addressing press conference at the party HQs, he targeted AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, saying the convenor of the "so-called new political alternative" has demonstrated how "multifaceted corruption can be practiced under the guise of a political spectacle".

"Their governments, which project themselves as staunchly honest, can have deeply tainted characters within their ranks. This has become evident from the recently announced results of the Punjab State Public Service Commission. The results have attracted allegations of not just one, but multiple forms of corruption," he said, citing the allegations of irregularities made by the candidates.