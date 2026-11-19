MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Amid concerns over alleged adulteration of gold with radium powder, All Bullion and Jewellers Association President Yogesh Singla on Thursday said such impurities can be identified through hallmarking and XRF (X-ray fluorescence) testing, while advising consumers to purchase jewellery only from trusted sellers and obtain proper bills.

Speaking to IANS, Singla said claims circulating on social media have created unnecessary panic among consumers, adding that the jewellery industry has been dealing with concerns around gold adulteration for decades.

"Radium powder adulteration in gold can be detected through hallmarking and XRF tests," he stated.

He said the issue of mixing other metals with gold is not new and that similar concerns involving substances such as iridium, ruthenium and rhenium have surfaced periodically over the past several decades.

According to Singla, the association has repeatedly examined such claims and found that existing testing mechanisms are capable of detecting such adulteration.

Recalling his early years in the industry, Singla said manufacturers had previously experimented with various metals, but such efforts were largely unsuccessful due to technical challenges, including the extremely high temperatures required for processing some of these materials.

He added that such metals typically enter the country through smuggling channels and are not considered economically viable for large-scale adulteration of gold.

"Look, regarding customers as I mentioned, when I started my career 45 years ago, I had seen it back then. I saw this cement like metal. Our manufacturers had even done R&D by mixing it into gold, but it was not successful because it has to be melted at a very high temperature. This metal comes into the country through smuggling, it isn't even financially viable, so the chances of adulterating gold with it are negligible. Even beyond that, our hallmarking centers and fire assaying systems detect it in every test,'' he noted.