MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Nov 19 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Secretary Sajjan Singh Yadav on Thursday undertook his maiden field visit to Jammu city to review ongoing development projects, sanitation arrangements, smart city initiatives and future urban infrastructure plans.

A day after assuming charge, Yadav visited several prominent commercial and public spaces to assess the progress of projects being implemented under the Jammu Smart City Mission and other urban development programmes.

He was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Vikas Kundal; Deputy Commissioner, Minga Sherpa; Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Commissioner Ayushi Sudan; Senior Superintendent of Police Joginder Singh; Vice Chairman, Jammu Development Authority, and other senior officials.

The Chief Secretary began his tour at Raghunath Bazaar, where he reviewed beautification and infrastructure improvement works undertaken by Jammu Smart City Corporation Limited. He assessed their impact on traders, shoppers and visitors.

He subsequently visited Bahu Plaza to review existing civic facilities and proposed development interventions. At Apsara Road High Street in Gandhi Nagar, he inspected beautification works and assessed the scope for improving public amenities and accessibility.

Yadav also visited the Tawi Riverfront Development Project and reviewed its progress, proposed infrastructure expansion and plans for creating additional recreational facilities.

During the visit, JMC Commissioner Ayushi Sudan briefed him on Smart City projects, expenditure and sanitation infrastructure, including 57 MLD-capacity sewage treatment plants, the Material Recovery Facility at Kot Bhalwal and biomining of legacy waste for recovery and conversion into Refuse-Derived Fuel.

She also outlined arrangements for door-to-door waste collection, transportation, scientific processing and disposal of municipal solid waste, besides the deployment of sanitation staff and machinery.

Divisional Commissioner Vikas Kundal and Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa briefed Yadav on Jammu's developmental trajectory, ongoing projects and future infrastructure requirements.

The visit enabled the newly appointed Chief Secretary to assess ground-level implementation and identify priorities for improving civic services, urban infrastructure, sanitation and the overall quality of life in Jammu.