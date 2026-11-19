MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath blaming his roadshow for a minor's death in Gorakhpur a day before, was "baseless" and demanded a high-level probe into the incident.

Sharing a video of the incident on social media platform X, the SP Chief added: "This video is evidence that the way the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh is making baseless accusations against others over the tragic death of a young man in Gorakhpur is utterly condemnable and also an example of the lowest level of politics."

"This video clearly shows that there was no roadshow or rally there for the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh to blame. Playing politics over this tragedy is also an injustice to the bereaved family," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav urged for a "top-level investigation" into the tragedy, saying "the truth should be brought to light".

"Heartless, insensitive people are only playing politics; only the family can understand the grief of losing a child," he remarked.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, CM Adityanath met the bereaved family members of the minor boy and assured strict action against the "goons" who resorted to "anarchy".

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, CM Adityanath said: "He (the youth) was coming back from school. After being hit by a JCB, a vehicle was forcibly driven over him and he was murdered. Even shame is feeling ashamed at these actions of the Samajwadi Party Chief and the behaviour of his goons."

"Don't these people feel any shame at all from such criminal acts? First, they tormented and ruined the state through mafias, and today their arrogance is flaring up again. This kind of hooliganism won't be tolerated in Uttar Pradesh," he warned.

While addressing a public meeting in Gorakhpur earlier in the day, CM Adityanath called the Samajwadi Party as the "most anarchic, most corrupt and hooligan party in the state".

"The Samajwadi Party, caused the death of an innocent child in Gorakhpur due to its leader's convoy. Therefore, all our (BJP's) office-bearers and workers of the Malviya Nagar Mandal are present there to stand by and support the bereaved family," he said.