Delhi Court Summons CM Rekha Gupta for Statement in Assault Case

A Delhi court summoned CM Rekha Gupta to record her statement in connection with the alleged attack on her during a Jan Sunvai at the camp office in Civil Lines in August 2025. She has been summoned to appear as a prosecution witness-cum-victim before Tis Hazari Court on January 16, 2027.

The alleged incident took place on August 20, 2025, during a Jan Sunvai at the CM's official residence. Police arrested Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakariya from the spot. Thereafter, his co-accused Tehsin Raza Sheikh was also arrested. Both accused, belonging to Rajkot, Gujarat, were charge-sheeted by Delhi Police and are facing trial at Tis Hazari Court on charges including attempt to murder.