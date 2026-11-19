Rohit Sharma Reveals The Moments That Made His Parents Most Proud

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma spoke on the moments that made his parents proud, from his selection for Team India to the naming of a stand in Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, his home venue, after him. On 'Family Full House with Rohit Sharma', Rohit spoke about some of the most special moments that made his parents feel immensely proud. From receiving the news of his first selection for the Indian team to seeing a stand named after him at Wankhede Stadium, Rohit recalled the emotional significance these milestones held for him and his family.

During a conversation with contestant Jasmi, who shared how proud her family was to know that she would be meeting Rohit, she asked him about the moment in his life when his parents felt the proudest. Recalling his first selection for the Indian team, Rohit spoke about waiting anxiously for the phone call that would change his life. He said,“When I was selected for the India team for the first time ever. I still remember it, I was in Bengaluru and a camp was going on. I knew that the team was going to get selected. I just finished my practice, went to my hotel, and had my eyes glued to my phone that I would receive a call for a good news. And phone calls do not come often, which means you are not selected."

Sharing how he waited for the call and immediately answered when his phone finally rang, Rohit recalled,“I was waiting to experience that when my phone will ring. Eventually, it was afternoon, I could not sleep and was near my phone for an hour or two. Suddenly around five, my phone rang and I picked it up before the bell could ring. It was a call from the board informing me of my selection for Indian team." The news left Rohit overwhelmed with excitement as he described his immediate reaction, saying,“After that news, I literally jumped from my bed, and I was so excited I could have injured myself. I was running here and there and doing what not."

Rohit then recalled the moment he told his parents about his selection and how emotional they were upon hearing the news. He shared,“I took some time and wondered if it was reality or an illusion. When I realised it was reality, I told my parents, and they were obviously happy. I was not with them, but I got to know how emotional and happy they were. It was the proudest moment of my life."

Rohit also revealed another milestone that became an emotional moment for his parents - the naming of a stand after him at Wankhede Stadium last year. Sharing how his parents were present at the stadium for the occasion, he said,“You must have heard that a stand was named after me at Wankhede Stadium and my parents were with me, and it was an emotional moment. Since I was kid, I always wondered if I could get to play at this stadium or not. After years, I was getting a stand named after me. It was an emotional moment for my parents and for me too. I had never thought something like this could happen too. My dad did not speak a word to me during that event, he was so emotional. Only the next day, he could tell me how he felt."

Looking back at the milestones that have defined his cricketing career, Rohit added,“These two moments were very proud ones for my parents. And obviously, when we came back to Wankhede after winning the T20 World Cup. I met my mother. She was very happy. So these are the moments I am sure that when my parents will look at it, they will feel proud."

Rohit has also scored 634 runs in 17 matches and 16 innings at an average of 39.62, with a strike rate of over 101, with two centuries and fifties each, with a best score of 138. During the recent ODI series in New Zealand, he could score just 30 runs in four innings, with two ducks. He will be seen in action during a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka at home from December 13 onwards. (ANI)