S Jaishankar Highlights Japan Role in Advancing Quad Indo Pacific Goal

Tokyo [Japan], November 19 (ANI): Japan, as an important member of the Quad, has a significant role to play in advancing a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific through practical cooperation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, while highlighting the growing strategic convergence between the two countries. In a written interview with Japanese daily The Yomiuri Shimbun, Jaishankar said that the Quad remains committed to ensuring stability, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, with its four members working together to advance their shared vision.

"The Quad is committed to stability, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, as reaffirmed by the Leaders Meeting in Manila. As four maritime democracies, pluralistic societies and market economies, the Quad countries will advance a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific through practical cooperation," he said. Emphasising Japan's contribution to the grouping, the External Affairs Minister said, "Japan, as an important member of the Quad, has a significant role to play in advancing this vision."

He added that cooperation among the four countries covers several key areas, including maritime security, critical and emerging technologies, economic resilience, counter-terrorism and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR). Highlighting specific initiatives under the Quad framework, Jaishankar said efforts such as the Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA), the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration (IPMSC), the Indo-Pacific Logistics Network (IPLN) and the Quad-at-Sea Ship Observer Mission in the Indo-Pacific were contributing to regional stability, connectivity and resilience.

His remarks come as India and Japan continue to strengthen their strategic partnership, with Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meeting their Japanese counterparts, Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu and Defence Minister Koizumi Shinjiro, for the fourth India-Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo on Thursday. According to the joint statement issued after the meeting, the Ministers underscored the growing strategic convergence and trust between the two countries amid an increasingly complex and uncertain international environment. They stressed the importance of closer coordination under the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership to address contemporary geopolitical, economic and security challenges. The Ministers also reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining and strengthening an international order that is "free, open and based on the rule of law", while respecting national sovereignty and territorial integrity and promoting the peaceful resolution of disputes without the threat or use of force. They further underlined the need for all countries to refrain from any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo.

On regional cooperation, the Ministers appreciated the synergy between India's Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative (IPOI) and MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and Japan's updated "Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)" vision. They committed to enhancing cooperation among these initiatives to contribute to a peaceful, prosperous and resilient Indo-Pacific. Jaishankar also highlighted the growing strategic and economic complementarities between India and Japan, expressing confidence in the scope for further strengthening bilateral economic ties. "Our economic partnership is also taking on new contours - with a focus on technology, semiconductors and advanced manufacturing," he said, adding, "Given the talent and the complementarities in our economies, there is much scope for strengthening our partnership." The External Affairs Minister's remarks underline the importance India and Japan attach to working together, both bilaterally and through the Quad, to advance their shared vision of a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific.