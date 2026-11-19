Growing commercial and government customer commitments across ZenaTech's global Drone as a Service and enterprise SaaS businesses provide visibility into future revenue

Toronto, Ontario, November 19, 2026 - ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) (“ZenaTech”), a technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS solutions, announces that its consolidated revenue backlog has surpassed over C$20 million or approximately US$14 million, representing the estimated value of signed contracted revenue expected to be recognized in future reporting periods and demonstrating organic growth. This backlog represents an important measure of customer commitments and provides greater visibility into future revenue as the Company expands its global operations, integrates acquired businesses, implements AI-powered drone technology and capitalizes on new commercial opportunities through targeted business development initiatives.

“Surpassing C$20 million in revenue backlog underscores the strength of our customer relationships and the commercial opportunity presented by our Drone as a Service strategy,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of ZenaTech.“Through our growing network of DaaS businesses, we are pursuing larger, multi-year projects, expanding our service offerings to existing commercial, blue-chip and government customers, and integrating AI-powered drone technology into our service delivery. Our focus remains on driving organic growth, improving operating efficiencies and building a scalable and increasingly predictable revenue model.”

As part of the Company's post-acquisition growth strategy for its DaaS acquisitions, ZenaTech is strengthening sales, marketing, and business development capabilities across its acquired businesses. These initiatives include increased participation at industry events and tradeshows, targeted customer outreach, expanded access to commercial and government project bidding and procurement portals, and leveraging the Company's growing geographic DaaS footprint to pursue larger and multi-location contracts. The Company also plans to focus on cross-selling complementary services, with the objective of increasing average revenue per customer, expanding its addressable market and driving sustained organic revenue and backlog growth.

The milestone reflects customer commitments across the Company's global businesses, including its Drone as a Service and enterprise SaaS segments. Contracted work is expected to convert into recognized revenue over periods ranging from several weeks to several months as services are delivered and applicable performance obligations are satisfied. Management expects the potential for additional revenue from ongoing proposal negotiations, existing client relationships, Master Services Agreements, and change orders of existing or ongoing contracts, most of which cannot be estimated as of the measurement date. The timing of revenue recognition will vary based on individual contract terms, project scope, customer requirements and delivery schedules.

ZenaTech's DaaS business combines established service businesses and experienced operating teams with the Company's developing drone technologies and automation capabilities. Its services support applications such as surveying, mapping, inspection, monitoring and other field-based activities. The Company is pursuing opportunities to improve service delivery, productivity and scalability through the integration of drones, sensors, data processing and AI-enabled tools.

Contracted revenue backlog is not a measure of revenue recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), does not represent cash received, and should not be considered a guarantee of future revenue. Revenue is recognized in accordance with the Company's applicable accounting policies as the relevant services are delivered and performance obligations are satisfied. Actual revenue and the timing of its recognition may differ from current estimates as a result of changes in project scope or schedules, contract modifications or cancellations, customer requirements, operational factors and other circumstances.

For the convenience of U.S. investors, Canadian dollar amounts have been converted into U.S. dollars using the Bank of Canada's November 18, 2026 exchange rate of US$1.00 = C$1.43 and subject to exchange rate fluctuations.

About ZenaTechZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company that specializes in AI autonomy drone platforms to transform commercial, government, and defense sectors. Its subsidiaries include drone manufacturing through ZenaDrone, a global Drone as a Service (DaaS) business, and an enterprise SaaS division of software brands. The Company is executing an acquisition-led DaaS roll-up strategy to digitize and automate legacy service industries like land surveys and inspections, driving drone-based scalable, recurring revenue growth. With an operating footprint spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia, ZenaTech is advancing AI drones for applications such as agriculture and logistics, as well as ISR, cargo, and counter-UAS for U.S. defense and NATO allies. The company is investing in R & D initiatives for next-generation technologies, including wildfire management, drone swarms, quantum computing, and advanced AI autonomy to capture long-term opportunities in key markets.

About ZenaDroneZenaDrone, a subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures AI-powered multifunction autonomous drone solutions integrating machine learning, predictive analytics, and advanced computing technologies, for government, defense, and industrial applications. This includes multifunctional drones for surveying, inspections, logistics, security, and defense applications. Its product portfolio under development includes the ZenaDrone 1000 for ISR defense and specialized cargo, the IQ Nano for indoor inventory management and security, the IQ Square for outdoor inspections and maintenance, the IQ Quad for land surveying, the IQ Aqua, for underwater applications, and the IQ Octo for precision agriculture. ZenaDrone operates three global manufacturing facilities in Arizona, Dubai, and Taiwan, and is advancing development of counter-UAS maritime interceptor drones and integrated defense system.

Contacts for more informationCompany, Investors, and Media:Linda MontgomeryZenaTech312-241-1415Investors:Michael MasonCORE...

Safe HarborThis press release and related comments by management of ZenaTech, Inc. include“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws and applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance of ZenaTech and reflects management's expectations and projections regarding ZenaTech's growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities, including statements about the Company's revenue backlog, the anticipated timing and conversion of backlog into recognized revenue, customer demand, operating efficiencies, and the expansion of its Drone as a Service operations. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as“may”,“will”,“should”,“expect”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“aim”,“seek”,“is/are likely to”,“believe”,“estimate”,“predict”,“potential”,“continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this document includes, but is not limited to ZenaTech's expectations regarding its revenue, expenses, production, operations, costs, cash flows, and future growth; expectations with respect to future production costs and capacity; ZenaTech's ability to deliver products to the market as currently contemplated, including its drone products including ZenaDrone 1000, IQ Square, IQ Nano, IQ Quad, ZenaTech 2000, IQ Glider, IQ Sphere, IQ Aqua and Interceptor P-1; ZenaTech's ability to develop products for markets as currently contemplated; ZenaTech's anticipated cash needs and it's needs for additional financing; ZenaTech's intention to grow the business and its operations and execution risk; expectations with respect to future operations and costs; the volatility of stock prices and market conditions in the industries in which ZenaTech operates; political, economic, environmental, tax, security, and other risks associated with operating in emerging markets; regulatory risks; unfavorable publicity or consumer perception; difficulty in forecasting industry trends; the ability to hire key personnel; the competitive conditions of the industry and the competitive and business strategies of ZenaTech; ZenaTech's expected business objectives for the next twelve months; ZenaTech's ability to obtain additional funds through the sale of equity or debt commitments; investment capital and market share; the ability to complete any contemplated acquisitions; changes in the target markets; market uncertainty; ability to access additional capital, including through the listing of its securities in various jurisdictions; management of growth (plans and timing for expansion); patent infringement; litigation; applicable laws, regulations, and any amendments affecting the business of ZenaTech and other related risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's Form F-1, Form 20-F and other filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on EDGAR through the SEC's website at The Company's revenue backlog may not convert into recognized revenue in the amounts or periods anticipated, and factors affecting actual results include customer cancellations, contract modifications, delays, operating requirements, currency exchange rate fluctuations and market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents managements' best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

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