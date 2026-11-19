KTR Slams Congress Government Over Corruption and Unmet Promises

BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Telangana, accusing it of rampant corruption, financial mismanagement and failure to honour its electoral promises. He asserted that the BRS would return to power and recover every rupee allegedly amassed through corruption, irrespective of the position or influence of those responsible.

Referring to the recent statements of Jadcherla MLA Anirudh Reddy and Munugode MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, KTR said allegations of corruption were now emerging from within the ruling Congress itself. He cited Anirudh Reddy's allegations that officials were demanding 15–20 per cent commissions on government works and Raj Gopal Reddy's claims of large-scale corruption, tender irregularities and a ₹5 lakh crore loot. KTR said such statements by Congress legislators exposed the state of governance and raised serious questions about transparency and accountability in the administration.

He further alleged that several Congress MLAs were expressing dissatisfaction over the non-release of development funds to their constituencies, with some even writing letters seeking financial assistance. Referring to allegations that funds were being diverted to Kodangal while other constituencies were being neglected, he said ruling party legislators themselves were struggling to secure funds for development. Warning that more allegations could emerge from within Congress, KTR said the BRS would ensure accountability if it returned to power. No individual, whether an MLA or even the Chief Minister, would be spared if found guilty of corruption, he declared.

KTR also accused the Congress government of misleading pensioners by announcing new pensions while discontinuing thousands of existing beneficiaries. He said Telangana had approximately 44.70 lakh pension beneficiaries under the previous BRS government. However, after Congress assumed office, around 1.50 lakh pensions were discontinued in the first year, another 1.50 lakh in the second year and 1.70 lakh in the third year, taking the total number of removed pensions to 4.70 lakh. Against this, the government sanctioned only 4.63 lakh new pensions, resulting in a net reduction of approximately 7,000 beneficiaries, he pointed out.

Questioning the government's claims of expanding pension coverage, KTR asked how such claims could be justified when the overall number of beneficiaries had declined. He also reminded Congress of its election promise to increase monthly pensions to ₹4,000 within 100 days of coming to power. The party had promised ₹2,000 in November and ₹4,000 from December onwards. However, despite three Decembers having passed, beneficiaries were still receiving only ₹2,000, he alleged.

KTR recalled that the KCR government had increased pensions from ₹200 to ₹2,000, ensuring financial security and dignity for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Had the BRS continued in power, pensioners would have received the promised enhanced amount, he said. He also questioned the Congress leadership over the implementation of its Six Guarantees, recalling Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka's assurance that they would be implemented within 100 days. KTR asked what value the guarantee cards distributed during the election campaign held when the promises remained unfulfilled.

Meanwhile, several leaders and workers belonging to different political parties from Bhupalpally constituency joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday. BRS Working President KTR welcomed the new entrants into the party by presenting them with pink scarves. The joining programme was organised under the leadership of former MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy.

Addressing the gathering, KTR highlighted the development initiatives undertaken in Bhupalpally during the KCR government. He recalled the establishment of the municipality, district headquarters and medical college, describing them as significant milestones in the constituency's development. He said Telangana had only five medical colleges at the time of state formation, while the BRS government expanded the number to 32, creating opportunities for thousands of aspiring medical students.

KTR also criticised Congress and BJP leaders, alleging that they were prioritising their political leadership in Delhi over Telangana's interests. Taking a dig at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over his conduct during visits by national Congress leaders, KTR accused him of displaying excessive deference to the party high command. He also criticised BJP leaders over their conduct during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Hyderabad. Stating that Telangana was achieved through a historic struggle for self-respect, KTR said the state's elected representatives should stand up for its interests rather than behave like subordinates to national political leadership. He further alleged that Telangana's financial resources were being diverted to meet political obligations to national leaders and took a swipe at the Chief Minister, describing him as a“renewal Chief Minister”. Reaffirming the BRS commitment to fighting for public issues, KTR said his party would continue to question the Congress government over corruption allegations, pension cuts, unfulfilled electoral promises and its overall governance record.