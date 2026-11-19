A group of young innovators from Kozhikode, Kerala, has developed a robot that could make coconut harvesting easier for farmers. Called Cocobot, the machine is designed to climb coconut trees and collect coconuts, potentially reducing the need for manual tree climbers. The innovation has been developed by AlterSage, a startup founded by Ashin P Krishna.

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How does the Cocobot work?

The robot uses a mechanical climbing mechanism along with a robotic arm to move up coconut palms and harvest coconuts. According to its developers, Cocobot can climb trees as tall as 20 metres in approximately one minute. The invention aims to address the shortage of skilled coconut tree climbers, a challenge faced by many farmers. By automating the process, the machine could make harvesting more accessible and reduce dependence on manual labour.

Cocobot showcased at Huddle Global 2026

The idea behind the invention reportedly took shape when Ashin was still a student. The upgraded version of Cocobot was recently showcased at Kerala's Huddle Global 2026 startup event, bringing attention to the team's efforts to develop practical technology for agriculture. The startup is planning a commercial launch in 2027. The innovation highlights how ideas developed by young entrepreneurs can potentially address long-standing challenges in the farming sector.