MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Point-of-Care Connectivity Solutions - Global Strategic Business Report 2026" has been added tooffering.

The global point-of-care connectivity solutions market was valued at US$1.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$1.7 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. Market growth is being supported by healthcare digitization, increasing adoption of electronic health records, demand for real-time patient data, and the expansion of connected diagnostic and monitoring devices.

Point-of-care connectivity solutions enable secure data exchange among medical devices, electronic health records, laboratory information systems, clinical decision support platforms, and healthcare professionals. Their adoption helps healthcare organizations reduce manual data entry, improve diagnostic reporting, strengthen care coordination, and accelerate clinical decision-making across hospitals, diagnostic centers, outpatient facilities, specialty centers, and home healthcare environments.

Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Healthcare providers are investing in interoperable digital infrastructure to improve patient safety, workflow efficiency, and access to clinical information. The rising prevalence of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, respiratory disorders, and other chronic conditions is increasing the need for continuous monitoring and connected point-of-care testing. Aging populations and the expansion of remote patient monitoring are also contributing to demand for automated reporting and timely clinical intervention.

Technological advances in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, wireless communications, 5G, the Internet of Things, and blockchain are enhancing point-of-care connectivity. AI-enabled analytics can support anomaly detection, predictive assessment, and personalized treatment planning. Cloud platforms provide scalable access to patient information across healthcare facilities, while 5G networks facilitate low-latency data transmission for telemedicine, emergency care, and remote monitoring.

Interoperability standards, including FHIR and HL7, are supporting data exchange among bedside monitors, laboratory analyzers, mobile diagnostic tools, and hospital information systems. At the same time, healthcare organizations are prioritizing cybersecurity, data integrity, regulatory compliance, and traceability as connected medical ecosystems expand.

Demand Across Healthcare Settings

Hospitals remain major adopters of point-of-care connectivity solutions, particularly in critical care, emergency departments, operating rooms, and diagnostic services. Integration with electronic health records and laboratory systems can automate the transfer of test results, minimize transcription errors, and improve clinical workflows.

Diagnostic laboratories are connecting blood glucose meters, coagulation systems, infectious disease tests, hematology analyzers, and electrolyte and blood gas devices to centralized platforms. Home healthcare and remote patient monitoring represent additional growth areas as wearable devices, biosensors, continuous glucose monitors, and portable cardiac monitoring systems generate data for review through connected dashboards.

Outpatient facilities and ambulatory surgical centers are also adopting compact, mobile-compatible connectivity platforms to manage patient information, monitor vital signs, and support postoperative care. This demand aligns with the continued shift toward decentralized care, same-day procedures, and value-based healthcare delivery.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

The report analyzes the point-of-care connectivity solutions market by value in US dollars across the following categories:



Offering: Software and services.

Application: Glucose monitoring, coagulation monitoring, electrolyte and blood gas testing, infectious disease devices, cardiometabolic monitoring, hematology, and other applications.

End Use: Hospitals, diagnostic centers, specialty centers, outpatient facilities, and other healthcare settings. Geography: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key Market Insights



The software segment is forecast to reach US$1.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.4%.

The services segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5% during the analysis period.

The United States market was valued at US$289.6 million in 2025.

China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.4%, reaching US$378.9 million by 2032. Additional regional analysis covers Japan, Canada, Germany, and other major developed and emerging markets.

Competitive Landscape

The report examines market participation, geographic presence, strategic positioning, and growth prospects across the point-of-care connectivity solutions industry. Featured companies include Abbott Laboratories, athenahealth, Inc., Ciena Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Datalink LLC, Dimagi, Inc., EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GE HealthCare Technologies, Inc., HemoSonics LLC, Honeywell International, Inc., ImpediMed Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Orchard Software Corporation, QuantuMDx Group Ltd., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, and TELCOR Inc.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks early market signals emerging from domain expert discussions, company activity, industry conferences, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, and other validated sources. These insights provide context on evolving technology priorities, healthcare interoperability requirements, regulatory developments, competitive strategies, and investment opportunities.

Market share is assessed where analytically relevant, recognizing that competitive structures vary by geography and market segment. The analysis connects emerging signals with strategic market direction and includes company-level intelligence on organizations influencing the competitive environment.

Report Benefits



Independent annual market forecasts from 2025 through 2032.

Detailed analysis of growth drivers, market restraints, technologies, applications, and end-use sectors.

Regional insights covering established and high-growth healthcare markets.

Competitive intelligence and profiles of leading industry participants.

Actionable insights for identifying revenue opportunities and supporting strategic decisions. Complimentary report updates for one year.

The analysis addresses how the global point-of-care connectivity solutions market is expected to evolve through 2032, which segments offer the strongest growth potential, how regional market dynamics may change, and which companies are positioned to shape the industry's development.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900