MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From world-class museums to carefully curated art galleries, art lovers can escape the Miami crowds or extend their Art Basel getaway in The Palm Beaches

Palm Beach County, Florida, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. - Nov. 19, 2026 – With more than 90,000 visitors attending Art Basel in Miami last year, the international art fair once again promises to bring an energetic buzz to South Florida. For art enthusiasts looking to escape the crowds, there is more to discover just a few train stops away to the north in The Palm Beaches.

Home to dozens of cultural organizations -- including world-class museums, galleries, and performing arts venues -- and a thriving community of creative professionals, Palm Beach County offers visitors the opportunity to experience an arts scene at a more relaxed pace.

Getting from Miami to The Palm Beaches is convenient. Brightline, the high-speed rail service, connects Miami to two Palm Beach County destinations: West Palm Beach and Boca Raton. Tri-Rail also provides service from Miami, with stations in West Palm Beach, Lake Worth Beach, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, and Boca Raton.

For those arriving by air, President Donald J. Trump International Airport (formerly Palm Beach International Airport) provides another convenient gateway to Palm Beach County. Located in West Palm Beach, the airport is known for its manageable size, easy navigation, and efficient passenger experience.

Whether planning a day trip from Miami or looking to extend an Art Basel getaway, explore these 10 destinations to“Go Beyond Basel” and experience the vibrant creative energy of The Palm Beaches, Florida's Cultural Capital®.

WEST PALM BEACH :

The Norton Museum of Art is known for its permanent collection of more than 8,900 works across five curatorial departments: European, American, Asian, Contemporary, and Photography. Visitors can experience two major exhibitions currently on view - Gertrude Abercrombie: The Whole World is a Mystery, with surrealistic paintings by a 20th century artist whose star is rising, and Blazing Light: Photographs by Mimi Plumb, exploring the anxieties of contemporary American culture. The Norton also will host ArtBeat on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 7 – 10 p.m. This high-energy cocktail experience brings together contemporary art, immersive moments, elevated bites, curated cocktails, and world-class entertainment.

The Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens features nine monumental garden sculptures, 250 species of rare tropical palms and cycads, and 100 works of art. Its featured exhibition, Nick Mele Photography: Parked for the Season, captures the whimsy and glamour of Palm Beach through nostalgia, theatricality, and visual storytelling.

The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will host several performances, including A Holiday Fruitcake on Thursday, Dec. 3 and Friday, Dec. 4, an acclaimed holiday music extravaganza starring Isaac Mizrahi, the designer, actor, singer and raconteur. The Nutcracker, presented by Ballet Palm Beach, will take the stage Friday, Dec. 4 to Sunday, Dec. 6. Then, on Monday, Dec. 7, the Chamber Orchestra of Europe will perform Brahms' Symphony No. 2, joined by longtime musical partner and Italian piano prodigy Beatrice Rana for the composer's Second Piano Concerto.

Mounts Botanical Garden will light up with the return of ILUMINA: A Tropical Garden Lantern Festival. Visitors can explore more than 500 handcrafted silk lanterns inspired by centuries-old traditions throughout the garden. Mounts Botanical Garden features 25 unique gardens and 7,000 plant species across 20 acres.

PALM BEACH :

The Society of the Four Arts opens its newest exhibition, The High Life: Contemporary Photography and the Birds, on Sunday, Dec. 6. Featuring works by more than 50 photographers from around the world, the exhibition explores the fascinating and complex relationship between birds and humans.

The Henry Morrison Flagler Museum is home to Henry Flagler's Gilded Age estate, Whitehall. Its newest exhibition, America Takes the Stage: From the White City to Whitehall, explores how the ephemeral magic of Chicago's 1893 World's Columbian Exposition inspired Flagler's enduring vision for Florida and how Whitehall stands today as a lasting monument to that transformative moment in American cultural history.

LAKE WORTH BEACH :

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County features three galleries with rotating exhibitions showcasing the work of creative professionals living in Palm Beach County. Sun, Sand, Surf, on view through Thursday, Dec. 31, features a range of artistic perspectives and interpretations examining the enduring influence of the coast on the community's creative identity. Admission is free.

DELRAY BEACH :

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens transports visitors to Japan. From tranquil rock gardens to lush landscapes, the mile-long walking paths tell the story of Japanese garden design from the ninth through the 20th centuries. Its current exhibition, Mending Cracks in Time: Kintsugi Art of Naoko Fukumaru, features more than 160 individual works and invites visitors to reflect on their own experiences of loss, resilience, healing, and renewal.

Arts Garage brings visual art and live performances together under one roof. Its current exhibition, Good Trouble, is on view through Dec. 31. Visitors can also enjoy an exciting lineup of live entertainment, including CeCe Teneal: Tribute to Aretha on Friday, Dec. 4 and Saturday, Dec. 5.

BOCA RATON :

The Boca Raton Museum of Art encompasses a creative campus that includes the museum in Mizner Park and the Art School. For seven decades, the museum has provided cultural and artistic experiences to the community and visitors from around the world. Currently on view, Tobi Kahn: Quest for Essence explores how Kahn's art embraces and refines this duality throughout his 40-year career.

For more inspiration, read our Insider's Access feature,“Go Beyond Basel: Discover More Art in The Palm Beaches.”

About the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County serves as the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida's Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring local artists. The facility also operates as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Certified Tourism Information Center.

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Norton Museum of Art ILUMINA at Mounts Botanical Garden

CONTACT: Rachel Soler Cultural Council For Palm Beach County 561-472-3340...