MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Center brings experts and medical technology companies together to develop, test, and advance surgical devices and technologies

New York, NY, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Sinai Health System and the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) celebrated the opening of Mount Sinai BioDesign's Comprehensive Center for Surgical Innovation (CCSI), a $23 million surgical technology innovation center across three facilities at The Mount Sinai Hospital. The center brings clinicians, researchers, engineers, and medical technology companies together to develop, test, and advance surgical devices and technologies.

An $11.6 million grant from NYCEDC's LifeSci NYC initiative helped fund the center, alongside support from the Department of Neurosurgery, ventures launched through Mount Sinai BioDesign, and Mount Sinai Health System donors. Its three facilities support medical device innovation from early prototypes through preparation for human clinical trials.

CCSI expands Mount Sinai BioDesign, a medical technology incubator launched by the Mount Sinai Department of Neurosurgery in 2014. Its specialized facilities connect clinicians, engineers, and medical device companies throughout device design, prototyping, testing, and preparation for clinical research. Mount Sinai faculty can work with BioDesign engineers to address unmet clinical needs, while industry collaborators can consult surgeons and other clinicians, evaluate technologies, and prepare promising devices for potential patient care. The facilities also support medical education and collaboration across disciplines.

“The opening of Mount Sinai BioDesign's Comprehensive Center for Surgical Innovation is an important milestone in Mount Sinai's commitment to advancing medicine and improving patient care. We are grateful to the New York City Economic Development Corporation for its partnership and investment in making this center possible,” said Brendan G. Carr, MD, MA, MS, Chief Executive Officer of the Mount Sinai.“By investing in state-of-the-art facilities that bring together our clinicians, researchers, and engineers with medical device companies, we have built the complete medtech pipeline under one roof. This creates opportunities that never existed before to develop the next generation of surgical technologies, translating the expertise of our faculty and the challenges they see into new ideas, devices, and techniques that will make a meaningful impact on patients' lives. This is another example of the Mount Sinai superpower of bringing research, clinical and education pillars together to advance health for our patients and our world.”

“New York City is at its best when it invests in spaces where ideas meet opportunity, and the Comprehensive Center for Surgical Innovation is exactly that,” said NYCEDC Chief Operating Officer Jeanny Pak.“Through this state-of-the-art facility, which brings together clinicians, engineers, and entrepreneurs, Mount Sinai is accelerating how ideas transform from simply ideas to medical devices with practical and life-saving applications. This partnership will grow our life sciences sector, create good jobs, and make sure the future of medicine is built here in New York and benefits the patients who need it.”

The Center's three facilities include:

Mount Sinai BioDesign: On the MC level of the Atran Building, this incubator laboratory supports medical device design, prototyping, fabrication, and preparation for U.S. Food and Drug Administration review. Equipment includes 3D printers and a computer numerical control machine.

Surgical Innovation Center and Human Anatomy Lab: On the 12th floor of the Annenberg Building, this facility supports surgical simulation and medical device evaluation. It includes robotic and digitally integrated surgical suites, bench-top testing, and cadaver-based validation. Expanded office space will support growth of the clinical trials program and late-stage research.

Pre-Clinical OR Angio Suite: On the 26th floor of the Annenberg Building, this large-animal research facility supports preclinical medical device testing. Its imaging-enabled angiography suite serves as an operating room for evaluating endovascular devices and surgical systems before potential testing in patients.

The center is expected to support advances in surgical care while contributing to life sciences jobs, workforce development, and economic activity in New York City.

“Developing cutting-edge medical technologies starts with a clear understanding of the clinical problems we're trying to solve. These new facilities will provide companies the opportunity to work directly with the surgeons and other clinicians who understand those challenges, while giving our faculty and engineers the resources to develop, prototype, and test new ideas,” said Evan L. Flatow, MD, Dean for Clinical Affairs and Bernard J. Lasker Professor of Orthopedic Surgery, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.“That kind of collaboration can help move promising technologies closer to the patients who need them.”

“Medical innovation depends on bringing together people with different perspectives and expertise to challenge the way things have always been done,” said Joshua B. Bederson, MD, Leonard I. Malis, MD/Corinne and Joseph Graber Professor of Neurosurgery, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and Chair of the Department of Neurosurgery, Mount Sinai Health System.“Mount Sinai BioDesign creates opportunities for clinicians, engineers, and entrepreneurs to think outside the box, work together and explore new possibilities for surgical care. Our CCSI strengthens that collaborative environment and further positions Mount Sinai to play a leading role in the future of medical technology.”

Mount Sinai BioDesign is currently validating and testing more than 15 innovation concepts across more than 10 areas of health care. The new facilities are expected to help the team evaluate more ideas and expand its development portfolio.

“This new Center reflects Mount Sinai and the Icahn School of Medicine's broader commitment to translating scientific discovery into practical applications,” said Eric J. Nestler, MD, PhD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.“By bringing together people with different areas of expertise and providing dedicated environments for design, experimentation, and preclinical evaluation, the center supports innovation at the intersection of medicine, engineering, and patient care.”

CCSI joins NYCEDC-supported projects including SPARC Kips Bay and New York University's Quantum Fabrication Facility (QFab) in expanding New York City's research and innovation infrastructure. These investments aim to help researchers, startups, and established companies develop technologies, build businesses, and create jobs.

In October, the city announced a $29.2 million investment in NYU's QFab, a 23,000-square-foot facility at 770 Broadway that will give researchers, students, startups, and companies access to specialized equipment for building and testing new quantum devices, with training pathways for CUNY and New York City public school students. NYCEDC is also advancing SPARC Kips Bay, a first-of-its-kind life sciences innovation, career, and education hub that will support the continued growth of the life sciences and healthcare industries in New York City through the construction of new facilities and the cultivation of the city's talent pipeline in these industries. Together, these projects reflect a shared commitment to strengthening New York's innovation economy and making sure its benefits reach New Yorkers across the five boroughs.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the nation's leading integrated academic health systems and one of the largest in the New York metropolitan area. Its comprehensive system includes seven hospitals, more than 400 outpatient practices, over 600 research and clinical laboratories, the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, and the Mount Sinai Phillips School of Nursing. Together, the Health System comprises approximately 48,000 employees, more than 9,000 physicians, and 8,600 nurses.

As a leading learning health system, Mount Sinai combines clinical expertise with scientific discovery to improve patient care while training the next generation of health care and biomedical leaders. The Health System provides care across every stage of life, from prenatal care through geriatrics, while advancing personalized medicine through artificial intelligence, data science, and biomedical research.

Mount Sinai is consistently recognized among the nation's leading academic health systems for patient care, research, and education. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 1 in New York by Newsweek® and No. 7 in the U.S. on the magazine's 2026 World's Best Hospitals list and No. 3 in the world in its World's Best Smart Hospitals list. The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai ranks No. 9 among U.S. medical schools and No. 1 among freestanding medical schools for National Institutes of Health grant funding, reflecting the strength of its scientific enterprise and leadership in biomedical research.

About NYCEDC

New York City Economic Development Corporation is a mission-driven, nonprofit organization that works for a vibrant, inclusive, and globally competitive economy for all New Yorkers. We take a comprehensive approach, through four main strategies: strengthen confidence in NYC as a great place to do business; grow innovative sectors with a focus on equity, build neighborhoods as places to live, learn, work, and play; and deliver sustainable infrastructure for communities and the city's future economy. To learn more about what we do, visit us on Facebook, , LinkedI, and Instagra.

Attachment

Mount Sinai and NYCEDC Open $23 Million Comprehensive Center for Surgical Innovation

CONTACT: Mount Sinai Press Office Mount Sinai Press Office...