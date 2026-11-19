The global bacteriophage therapy market was valued at US$1.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$1.6 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0%. Market growth is being supported by the escalating antimicrobial resistance crisis, advances in genomic technologies and synthetic biology, greater regulatory engagement, and rising investment in precision antimicrobial treatments.

Key Bacteriophage Therapy Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Bacteriophage therapy is gaining momentum as an alternative or complementary treatment for multidrug-resistant infections. Its ability to target specific bacterial strains while preserving beneficial microbiota makes it particularly relevant for chronic, biofilm-associated, and hospital-acquired infections involving pathogens such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Acinetobacter baumannii, and methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus.

Clinical interest is also being reinforced by compassionate-use cases, growing acceptance of personalized treatment models, and the potential for phage-antibiotic combinations to improve therapeutic outcomes. As conventional antibiotics lose effectiveness against resistant pathogens, healthcare systems are increasingly evaluating bacteriophage therapy as part of a broader infectious disease treatment strategy.

Technology and Regulatory Developments

Whole-genome sequencing, CRISPR-based engineering, bioinformatics, and synthetic biology are improving the identification, design, and clinical precision of phage therapeutics. These technologies can support the selection of lytic phages, exclude candidates with undesirable genetic characteristics, expand host range, improve infectivity, and enhance activity against biofilm-producing bacteria.

Regulatory agencies, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency, are supporting investigational pathways, compassionate-use programs, orphan drug designations, and adaptive clinical trial models. At the same time, the expansion of phage banks and GMP-compliant production platforms is helping establish more scalable and standardized development processes.

Clinical Applications and Regional Demand

Bacteriophage therapy research is advancing in the United States, Europe, Russia, and Asia-Pacific. Belgium, Poland, France, India, and South Korea are among the markets contributing to research and clinical activity. Leading areas of investigation include urinary tract infections, cystic fibrosis-associated infections, diabetic wounds, gastrointestinal disorders, bone infections, and wound and skin infections.

Additional opportunities are emerging in agriculture, veterinary medicine, food safety, sanitation, microbiome restoration, and targeted gut decolonization. Phage-based products are also being evaluated for controlling foodborne pathogens, including Listeria and Salmonella.

Market Outlook and Key Insights



The E. coli segment is forecast to reach US$385.3 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 2.3%.

The Staphylococcus aureus segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% through 2032.

The U.S. bacteriophage therapy market was valued at US$351.1 million in 2025.

China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% and reach US$304.9 million by 2032. Personalized phage cocktails, bioinformatics-based matching, and GMP manufacturing are expected to help address narrow host range, regulatory complexity, and limited large-scale clinical data.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the global bacteriophage therapy market by value and provides annual sales forecasts from 2025 through 2032.



Targeted bacteria: E. coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Streptococcus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Salmonella, and other bacteria.

Disease indications: Urinary tract infections, chronic otitis, dental extraction, chronic ulcerative colitis, bone infections, wound and skin infections, cystic fibrosis, and other indications.

Administration routes: Oral, topical, and parenteral.

Distribution channels: Hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Geographic coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Domain Expert Insights and Strategic Value

The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, clinical developments, conference sessions, regulatory updates, company disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, and other validated sources. These findings are synthesized to identify competitive shifts, investment priorities, commercialization opportunities, and developments likely to influence the future of the bacteriophage therapy market.

Regional market share analysis is included where relevant, recognizing that competitive structures differ significantly by geography. The report also delivers company-level intelligence, actionable market forecasts, and analysis of the primary drivers and restraints affecting adoption.

Companies Featured



Adaptive Phage Therapeutics

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

BiomX Ltd.

Biochimpharm

ContraFect Corporation

Eligo Bioscience

Eliava Biopreparations Ltd.

Enbiotix, Inc.

Fixed-Phage Ltd.

InnoPhage Ltd.

Intralytix, Inc.

Locus Biosciences, Inc.

Micreos BV

Microgen

Nextbiotics

OPTIPHARM Co., Ltd.

PhagePro, Inc.

Phagelux, Inc. Pherecydes Pharma

The market report provides competitive intelligence, regional forecasts, company profiles, and one year of complimentary updates. It is designed to support strategic planning, opportunity assessment, market entry decisions, and investment analysis as bacteriophage therapy progresses toward broader clinical and commercial adoption.

Key Attributes

