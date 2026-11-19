MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Private equity buyouts fell to their lowest quarterly volume since Q4 2023 amid higher financing costs

Key Findings



Technology: TMT led Americas M&A with nearly $180 billion across 865 transactions.

Financial services: Deal value rose close to 19% year over year to $96 billion.

Overall market: M&A totaled 3,358 transactions worth $708 billion, with volume down close to 15% and value down nearly 16%. Private equity: 848 buyouts worth $169 billion, the lowest quarterly volume since Q4 2023.

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) was the largest sector in Americas mergers and acquisitions (M&A) by both value and volume in the third quarter, even as overall transaction activity slowed. This is according to findings from Deal Drivers: Americas Q3 2026, a new report from Datasite, the essential infrastructure and intelligence platform for M&A.

TMT generated nearly $180 billion across 865 transactions, while financial services deal value rose close to 19% year over year to $96 billion. Overall, M&A totaled 3,358 transactions worth $708 billion, with volume down close to 15% and value down nearly 16%.

The report, produced in partnership with Mergermarket, found that corporate earnings strength continues to support acquisition activity, even as higher financing costs and valuation pressures weigh on the broader market.

Colin Schopbach, Americas Chief Revenue Officer at Datasite, said:“Strategic demand hasn't gone away, but the real challenge is turning that demand into completed transactions. With the cost of debt increasing and valuations harder to agree on, getting deals over the finish line takes more than appetite. Buyers who stay selective and sellers who are prepared to align on value will be the ones who have success.”

Sector Highlights

The report highlights additional notable sector trends across the Americas:



Energy, mining and utilities: The sector ranked second by deal value, generating close to $108 billion, a nearly 22% year-over-year decline. Energy infrastructure, electricity demand and investment in data centers continue to shape acquisition opportunities. Life sciences and healthcare: Pharmaceuticals, medical and biotechnology transactions totaled close to $79 billion across 337 deals. The sector also represented 420 prospective sale opportunities, as pharmaceutical companies pursue acquisitions to strengthen portfolios and address upcoming patent expirations.

Private Equity Buyouts Face Financing Pressure

Private equity firms announced 848 buyouts worth $169 billion in Q3 2026, a sharper slowdown than strategic M&A. Volume fell nearly 19% year over year to its lowest quarterly level since Q4 2023, while value dropped close to 39%, a far steeper decline than the overall Americas market.

M&A Activity Across the Americas

The report also highlights varying M&A trends across key markets in the Americas:



Canada: M&A totaled 219 transactions worth $29 billion in Q3 2026, with volume down nearly 34% and value down close to 52% year over year.

Brazil: M&A reached 167 transactions worth $12 billion, with deal value rising 31% year over year despite a volume decline of close to 24%. Chile: M&A totaled 23 transactions worth $1 billion, with volume unchanged year over year and value declining close to 39%.



For the full analysis of announced M&A activity and prospective transaction opportunities across North and South America, visit .

About Datasite

Datasite is the essential infrastructure and intelligence platform for mergers and acquisitions (M&A). It helps companies, investors, and advisors find opportunities, manage complex transactions, and make better decisions. Products include market intelligence, secure data rooms, and digital boardrooms, assisted by a team of global experts available 24/7. Native AI flows through these capabilities to help dealmakers inform strategy, transact efficiently, and decide with confidence. With more than 50 years of experience, Datasite delivers many of the world's largest and most complex deals. Learn more at .

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