The global hiking gear and equipment market was valued at US$5.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$7.7 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 5.6% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by rising participation in hiking, trekking, outdoor recreation, adventure tourism and eco-tourism, alongside continued innovation in lightweight, weather-resistant and sustainable outdoor products.

Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Demand for high-performance hiking apparel, footwear and equipment is increasing as consumers prioritize safety, durability, comfort and functionality across varied terrain and weather conditions. Backpacks, tents, sleeping bags, trekking poles, hydration systems, navigation devices and protective clothing remain central to the market, while specialized products designed for particular environments and activity levels are creating additional revenue opportunities.

Technological advances in material science and product engineering are reshaping the competitive landscape. Gore-Tex, ripstop nylon, high-performance insulation, waterproof fabrics and other lightweight synthetics are being incorporated into products that deliver protection without excessive weight. Moisture-management technologies, temperature-regulating insulation, waterproof zippers and ergonomic construction are also improving product performance.

Innovation in hiking footwear includes advanced traction systems, ergonomic designs and 3D-printed components intended to improve stability and reduce fatigue. GPS-enabled devices, satellite communication equipment and solar-powered chargers are gaining importance as hikers seek enhanced navigation, connectivity and emergency preparedness.

Sustainability is another significant market driver. Manufacturers are expanding the use of recycled materials, lower-impact production methods and environmentally responsible sourcing practices. These initiatives are strengthening brand relevance among consumers who consider environmental performance when purchasing outdoor recreation products.

Segment and Distribution Outlook

The report analyzes the market by product type, covering apparel, footwear, equipment and other product categories. Apparel is expected to reach US$3.8 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 5.8%. The footwear segment is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period.

Distribution channels include specialty stores, online platforms and retail stores. E-commerce continues to gain momentum due to broad product availability, purchasing convenience, digital product comparison and expanded access to international outdoor brands. Specialty retailers remain important for technical guidance, product fitting and premium equipment sales.

Regional Market Highlights

The United States hiking gear and equipment market was valued at approximately US$1.4 billion in 2025. China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% and reach US$1.6 billion by 2032, supported by rising disposable income, expanding outdoor participation and growing interest in adventure-based travel. The report also evaluates market developments across Japan, Canada, Germany and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Geographic coverage includes the United States, Canada, Japan, China and Europe, with analysis of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia and the rest of Europe. Coverage also extends to Australia, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia-Pacific, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, the rest of Latin America, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of the Middle East and Africa.

Report Scope and Strategic Value

The global hiking gear and equipment market report provides independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts from 2025 through 2032. It examines market size, segment performance, regional growth, competitive conditions, emerging opportunities and factors influencing future demand.



Detailed analysis of major product categories, distribution channels and geographic markets

Assessment of the trends and growth drivers shaping the hiking gear and equipment industry

Competitive intelligence covering leading companies and their presence across key regions

Market forecasts designed to support strategic planning and revenue opportunity identification

Company profiles and analysis of businesses influencing the competitive environment Complimentary report updates for one year

The report addresses how the market is expected to evolve through 2032, which product segments are positioned for the strongest growth, how regional and segment shares may change, and which competitive, economic and consumer factors will influence industry performance.

Domain Expert Insights

The analysis incorporates perspectives from experts across industry, enterprise and academia to provide context beyond conventional secondary research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, company disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications and other validated sources.

These inputs are synthesized to identify strategic market direction, key catalysts and developments likely to influence investment, product development and competitive positioning. Market share is examined at the regional level where analytically relevant, recognizing that competitive structures and company performance can vary considerably by geography.

Companies Featured



Amer Sports

AMG-Group

Black Diamond Equipment, Ltd.

Camping Equipment Company

Equinox Ltd.

Exxel Outdoors

Marmot Mountain LLC

mont-bell Co., Ltd.

Mountain Hardwear

Newell Brands

The North Face

Recreational Equipment, Inc.

Sierra Designs

TATONKA VF Corporation

With outdoor participation continuing to expand and consumers seeking technically advanced, lightweight and environmentally responsible products, the global hiking gear and equipment market is positioned for sustained growth through 2032. Companies that combine product innovation, durable performance, digital distribution and credible sustainability practices are expected to be well placed to capture emerging opportunities.

Key Attributes

