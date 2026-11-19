MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Ophthalmic Clinical Trials - Global Strategic Business Report 2026" has been added tooffering.

The global ophthalmic clinical trials market was valued at US$1.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$2.6 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Growth is supported by the rising prevalence of ocular diseases, advances in precision medicine, expanding gene therapy pipelines, and increased adoption of digital technologies in clinical research.

Ophthalmic Clinical Trials Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Clinical research activity in ophthalmology continues to accelerate as healthcare systems address the increasing burden of age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, dry eye syndrome, myopia, and rare retinal diseases. Population aging, rising diabetes incidence, and prolonged digital screen use are contributing to demand for new ophthalmic drugs, medical devices, and disease-modifying therapies.

Ophthalmology offers measurable clinical endpoints supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technologies. Optical coherence tomography, fundus autofluorescence, microperimetry, and other tools are improving endpoint precision and enabling more detailed assessments of treatment efficacy. Greater understanding of ocular genetics and molecular pathways is also supporting targeted therapies, sustained-release implants, regenerative medicine, and personalized treatment strategies.

Innovation in Ophthalmic Clinical Trial Design

Adaptive, decentralized, and hybrid trial models are reshaping ophthalmic research. Remote vision testing, mobile imaging, wearable intraocular pressure monitoring, and electronic patient engagement platforms are broadening trial access while reducing dependence on site-based visits. These technologies can strengthen patient retention, improve data quality, and support continuous monitoring.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are increasingly used to analyze ophthalmic images, identify biomarkers, predict disease progression, refine patient selection, and optimize clinical endpoints. Real-world data and real-world evidence are also gaining importance in protocol development, feasibility analysis, regulatory engagement, and long-term follow-up. Regulatory acceptance of innovative trial models is encouraging sponsors to adopt more efficient and patient-centered research strategies.

Stakeholders Supporting Market Expansion

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies remain central to the ophthalmic clinical trials market, with investment focused on anti-VEGF therapies, gene therapies, stem cell-based interventions, implants, and treatments for common and rare ocular conditions. Medical device companies are advancing diagnostic, monitoring, and therapeutic platforms that require specialized clinical validation.

Ophthalmology-focused contract research organizations provide expertise in protocol design, regulatory compliance, site management, recruitment, and data analysis. Academic institutions, specialized eye clinics, patient advocacy organizations, nonprofit groups, and integrated care networks also play important roles in early-stage discovery and trial execution. Venture capital and private equity investment is further supporting ophthalmic startups and platform technologies.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Ophthalmic clinical trial drugs: Forecast to reach US$2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.7%.

Ophthalmic clinical trial devices: Projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during the analysis period.

United States: Valued at US$483.8 million in 2025. China: Forecast to reach US$465.8 million by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The globalization of clinical research is creating opportunities across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Sponsors are targeting regions with large eligible patient populations, developing clinical infrastructure, and competitive recruitment timelines. Accelerated review pathways, conditional approvals, and orphan drug designations are also encouraging investment in ophthalmic innovation.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the ophthalmic clinical trials market by value in US dollars and provides annual market estimates and forecasts from 2025 through 2032.



Product: Ophthalmic clinical trial drugs and ophthalmic clinical trial devices.

Phase: Discovery, preclinical, and clinical phases.

Sponsor: Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, and other sponsors. Geography: United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Key Report Benefits



Independent analysis of the global ophthalmic clinical trials market, major segments, and regional growth opportunities.

Assessment of market drivers, constraints, emerging technologies, regulatory developments, and competitive dynamics.

Strategic insights into precision medicine, gene therapy, decentralized trials, artificial intelligence, and advanced ophthalmic imaging.

Evaluation of segment growth, regional market trends, trial globalization, and potential revenue opportunities.

Company intelligence covering established contract research organizations and specialist ophthalmic research providers. Complimentary report updates for one year.

Companies Featured

Featured organizations include Charles River Laboratories, CMIC Group, Covance Inc., ICON plc, IQVIA, Iris Pharma, KCR, Labcorp Drug Development, Medpace, Novotech, Ora, Inc., Parexel International, PPD, PRA Health Sciences, PRC Clinical, QuintilesIMS, Syneos Health, TFS HealthScience, Worldwide Clinical Trials, and WuXi AppTec.

Domain Expert Insights and Differentiation



Domain expert perspectives: The analysis incorporates insights from specialists across industry, enterprise, and academia to provide context beyond conventional published research.

Early market signals: The report tracks developments emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, and market-relevant events before they are fully represented in secondary research.

Validated intelligence base: Findings draw on conference sessions, keynotes, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, and other validated sources.

Strategic market direction: The report connects emerging signals with market drivers to identify developments likely to influence investment, clinical strategy, and competition.

Company-level intelligence: Coverage extends beyond aggregate market analysis to examine organizations shaping the competitive environment. Relevant market share analysis: Competitive structures are assessed across major regions where geographic market share provides meaningful strategic insight.

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