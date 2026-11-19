MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Supercapacitors for Data Centers Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global market for supercapacitors in data centers was valued at USD 237.3 million in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 419.6 million in 2026. Revenue is projected to climb to USD 2.88 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period. The report evaluates market dynamics, technology developments, regulatory requirements, supply capacity, value chains, competitive activity and long-term growth opportunities.

The market includes electric double-layer capacitors (EDLCs), lithium-ion capacitors (LICs) and battery-supercapacitor hybrids used across data center infrastructure. Covered products include cells and board-level components, modules, rack-mounted capacitive energy storage shelves, UPS supercapacitor cabinets and aisle-level and facility-scale power smoothing systems.

AI Workloads and Grid Requirements Drive Market Growth

Synchronized GPU load swings in AI training clusters are the primary growth driver. Rack power can move from approximately 30% to 100% and back within milliseconds, while campus-wide fluctuations may reach tens or hundreds of megawatts. These rapid shifts are increasing demand for power smoothing systems positioned close to compute racks, reducing the effect on grids, generators and on-site fuel cells.

Grid connection constraints and stricter ride-through requirements are also supporting adoption. ERCOT recorded 26 incidents between 2023 and 2025 in which large computing loads disconnected during routine voltage disturbances. Its NOGRR 282 ride-through rule for large electronic loads took effect in August 2026. Data center operators are also replacing lead-acid batteries in selected UPS applications with long-life ride-through storage. UPS failure accounted for 42% of impactful power-related outages in the Uptime Institute's 2025 outage analysis.

Market growth remains constrained by the low energy density of supercapacitors and their limited discharge duration compared with battery systems. Higher upfront costs per kWh may encourage operators to select GPU firmware controls, lithium-ion battery backup or battery energy storage systems. Cell aging under high-temperature, high-cycle AI workloads and the absence of standardized power smoothing specifications create additional challenges for suppliers.

Technology and Infrastructure Opportunities

Integration with ORv3 rack power shelves and 800 VDC architectures represents a major commercial opportunity. High-power capacitors and supercapacitors are increasingly being installed near AI compute racks to provide rapid load support. Demand is also emerging from AI campuses powered by fuel cells and gas engines. VINATech signed a KRW 41.2 billion contract with Bloom Energy in June 2026, while LS Materials secured a USD 51.5 million contract from a U.S. hydrogen fuel cell company in October 2026.

Replacing dummy-load power smoothing offers another opportunity. Research by Microsoft, OpenAI and NVIDIA found that maintaining a 90% GPU power floor increased energy consumption by 10.5%. Capacitive storage can reduce this inefficiency while supporting grid stability and equipment performance.

Key technology trends include LICs and hybrid supercapacitors with higher energy density, graphene and advanced carbon electrodes, and AI-based charge and discharge controls for battery-supercapacitor systems. In hybrid configurations, supercapacitors address rapid load changes while batteries support longer-duration demand.

Segment Outlook



Product type: Rack-mounted capacitive energy storage shelves are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026 and record the fastest growth. Cells and board-level components led in 2024 and 2025, but their growth is moderating as storage content shifts toward integrated rack systems.

Cabinet and facility systems: UPS supercapacitor cabinets are projected to hold the larger share in 2026. Aisle-level and facility-scale power smoothing systems are expected to post the fastest sub-segment growth due to grid rules and site-level AI load fluctuations.

Technology: EDLCs are expected to remain the largest technology category because of their broad product coverage and supplier availability. Battery-supercapacitor hybrids are forecast to grow the fastest as operators seek rapid recharge capabilities and backup durations of up to approximately 90 seconds.

Application: AI load power smoothing & peak shaving is expected to lead in 2026. Grid support & power quality is forecast to grow the fastest as connection standards require large electronic loads to withstand grid faults and limit power oscillations. Data center type: Hyperscale & AI data centers are projected to account for the largest share. Edge data centers are expected to grow the fastest as AI inference workloads move to smaller sites closer to users.

Regional Market Performance

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026, led by direct investment from U.S. AI campuses in rack shelves, UPS cabinets and facility-scale smoothing systems. Grid pressure and fuel cell deployments at AI data centers further strengthen regional demand.

Asia-Pacific, which led the market in 2024 and 2025, is expected to remain the second-largest region. China and Taiwan benefit from extensive server, power supply and electronics manufacturing activity. Taiwan is projected to overtake China by 2036. India is expected to be the fastest-growing country in Asia-Pacific.

Germany remains Europe's largest national market, while the Nordics are projected to grow rapidly through AI campus development. The Middle East & Africa is expected to record the fastest regional growth, supported by large-scale AI infrastructure programs. Planned projects include the 1 GW Stargate UAE cluster in Abu Dhabi and Humain's target of 6.6 GW of data center capacity in Saudi Arabia over the next decade.

Competitive Landscape

The market remains fragmented and is at an early stage of commercialization. Delta Electronics led in 2025 with an estimated 16.9% share, followed by Eaton at 10.5%, VINATech at 6.3%, Musashi Seimitsu at 5.1%, Flex at 4.8% and Skeleton Technologies at 4.2%. Other suppliers collectively represented 52.2%.

From January 2024 through October 2026, the 14 companies profiled in the report announced 53 verified developments. These included 25 product launches, nine agreements and contracts, eight expansions, six partnerships, four investments and one acquisition. Siemens AG's October 2026 investment in Skeleton Technologies included exclusive worldwide rights to sell Skeleton storage products to data centers. Clarios acquired Maxwell Technologies from UCAP Power in November 2025.

Leading participants include Eaton, Delta Electronics, Musashi Seimitsu, Skeleton Technologies, Flex, VINATech, LS Materials, Siemens Energy, Maxwell Technologies, Nippon Chemi-Con, Panasonic Holdings, Nantong Jianghai Capacitor, Shanghai Yongming Electronic and LiCAP Technologies. Competition centers on rack power integration, cell chemistry, cycle life, safety certification and grid code expertise.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses AI load swings, grid codes, UPS replacement and on-site power generation.

Evaluates LICs, hybrid chemistries, advanced electrodes, 800 VDC architectures and software-defined smoothing.

Identifies growth opportunities by product, technology, application, data center type, region and country.

Benchmarks suppliers by market share, portfolio, strategy and competitive position. Supports product planning, capacity investment, partnerships, acquisitions and market entry decisions.

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