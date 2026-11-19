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TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA News Group News Commentary - Building a new processing plant at a remote mine means paying for every crusher, mill, flotation cell and generator from scratch, then flying or trucking all of it in. A plant that already stands on site changes that calculation, provided the equipment can be brought back into service. In the Northwest Territories, an engineering firm has now assessed one such plant and laid out a three-phase restart, with a crushing-circuit phase that has already been approved by the owner's board. Companies mentioned in today 's commentary include: Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSX-V: TUF; OTCQB: HBEIF; FSE: 1QA; Tradegate: 1QA), AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ), Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS), Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AIT), Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC).

Key Takeaways



Tusk Automation Inc. concluded that the processing plant at Honey Badger Silver's 100%-owned PC Silver Mine in the Northwest Territories can be returned to service, and no conditions were identified that would prevent its restart.



The phased plan culminates in the potential production of lead and zinc concentrates at a nominal processing capacity of 1,000 tonnes per day by the middle of 2028.



Honey Badger Silver's Board of Directors has approved Phase 1, which would refurbish and recommission the existing crushing circuit at an estimated cost of C$1.8 million.



Phase 2 is designed to enable grinding, flotation and concentrate dewatering, with commissioning anticipated in late 2027 followed by a 28-day pilot testing period extending into January 2028.

Tusk estimates capital of C$35.6 million across the three phases, including a 15% contingency, plus approximately C$8.0 million in fuel and air transportation costs, for a total indicative program cost of approximately C$43.7 million.

Why Existing Steel Matters

For a mine with a plant already in place, the first engineering question is whether that equipment can be refurbished rather than replaced. At the PC Silver Mine, Tusk's assessment supports the reuse of substantial existing processing equipment, which the Company says could potentially reduce capital requirements and the development timeline relative to constructing an entirely new processing facility.

A restart also touches a wide circle of industrial suppliers, from crushing and conveying to pumps, power transmission and on-site power. And one of the two concentrates the plan targets is zinc, the metal used in hot-dip galvanizing to protect steel from corrosion.

A Three-Phase Path at PC Silver

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSX-V: TUF; OTCQB: HBEIF; FSE: 1QA; Tradegate: 1QA) has announced the results of a comprehensive process plant condition assessment and phased restart plan prepared by Tusk Automation Inc. for its PC Silver Mine, following a detailed on-site inspection. Tusk confirmed that the existing crushing circuit is substantially complete and in good mechanical condition, while the grinding and dewatering equipment is in very good condition and suitable for refurbishment and completion.

Phase 1 focuses on refurbishing and recommissioning the existing crushing circuit, from the ore receiving system through to the fine ore storage bin, including crushers, conveyors, electrical equipment and associated infrastructure. Tusk has identified the opportunity to complete these activities during the 2026-2027 winter season, subject to procurement, mobilization and site readiness.

Phase 2, estimated at C$12.6 million, involves completing and commissioning the grinding, bulk flotation and dewatering circuits, enabling closed-loop proof-of-concept. Phase 3, estimated at C$21.2 million, would complete the remaining flotation, dewatering, power and supporting processing systems necessary for the production of separate lead and zinc concentrates, and Tusk's preliminary schedule targets July 2028 for completion of the process plant restart, subject to completion and integration of the required supporting infrastructure.

Capital estimates include a 15% contingency. Phase 1 is classified as a Class 2 estimate, while Phases 2 and 3 are classified as Class 3 estimates. The estimates exclude certain supporting infrastructure and development activities, including underground mine development, water treatment, paste backfill, building structural repairs and other facilities required for commercial operations. Tusk also indicated that the mine's existing four Cooper-Bessemer engines potentially represent a valuable piece of infrastructure, and that their refurbishment could save time and provide a cost-effective alternative to installing an entirely new power plant, concluding that further assessment and costing detail is recommended.

The PC Silver Mine is a high-grade silver-zinc-lead-copper mine that hosts five kilometres of existing underground mine workings and surface infrastructure. It is the Company's fully permitted flagship, also known as Prairie Creek, and Honey Badger Silver also holds a portfolio of silver, base and critical minerals projects across the Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut, including the Sunrise Lake, Plata, Yava and Nanisivik properties.

“Tusk's report is a very important milestone for Honey Badger Silver. It confirms management's thesis of using the existing process plant to a high degree, contrary to views of certain previous owners of the mine. Having a processing facility with major equipment in good condition provides important time, cost, and de-risking advantages to bringing this exceptional Canadian silver/polymetallic asset back into production,” said Chad Williams, Executive Chairman of Honey Badger Silver.“What is particularly exciting is the potential to progressively restart the plant, undertake meaningful proof-of-concept pilot testing, and define a clear trajectory toward commercial concentrate production. This staged approach reduces technical risk, demonstrates progress, and supports our broader development and financing strategy.”

The Industrial Supply Side

The companies below supply galvanizing, flow control equipment, industrial parts and power generation, and each reported quarterly results since mid-October.

AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ), the leading independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions, reported record second quarter sales for fiscal 2027 of $486.9 million, up 16.7%. Its Metal Coatings segment, which includes hot-dip galvanizing, reported sales of $233.5 million, up 22.9%, primarily due to a higher volume of steel processed, driven by increases in the construction, industrial, infrastructure and transportation end markets. AZZ raised its fiscal 2027 guidance to sales of $1.825 billion to $1.875 billion and adjusted EPS of $7.00 to $7.30.

“Our record second-quarter sales of $486.9 million, up 16.7%, reflects not only strong execution but also the strength of our long-term strategy and the durability of our business model,” said Tom Ferguson, President and Chief Executive Officer of AZZ.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS), a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, reported third quarter 2026 bookings of $1.38 billion, up 14%, or 8% organically, including record aftermarket bookings of $728 million. Backlog reached $3.5 billion, up 20% and the largest in the company's history, adjusted EPS was $1.07, and Flowserve raised the low end of its adjusted EPS guidance range to $4.10 to $4.20.

“Our teams delivered another quarter of meaningful bookings growth, adjusted operating margin expansion, and higher adjusted earnings per share while navigating ongoing Middle East disruption,” said Scott Rowe, Flowserve's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AIT) reported fiscal 2027 first quarter net sales of $1.3 billion, up 7.6% year over year, with organic sales up 7.1%, and EPS of $2.97, up 12.7%. The company guided to fiscal 2027 EPS of $11.70 to $12.20.

“We had an encouraging start to fiscal 2027. First quarter EPS grew 13% year over year reflecting a favorable demand environment and solid margin performance,” said Neil A. Schrimsher, President & Chief Executive Officer of Applied Industrial Technologies.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) reported third quarter 2026 net sales up 16% to a record $1.29 billion, with commercial and industrial product external net sales up approximately 28% to $552 million. The company said its data center backlog has grown to approximately $4.5 billion.

Aaron Jagdfeld, President and Chief Executive Officer, said Generac's“third quarter results reflect an all-time record for net sales.”

What Comes Next

With Phase 1 approved, Honey Badger Silver will continue to evaluate the phased restart alongside ongoing technical studies and project engineering, and will also evaluate opportunities to integrate the existing processing infrastructure into the broader development strategy for the PC Silver Mine, including the potential for expanded processing capacity over time. Phase 2 and Phase 3 remain subject to further engineering, capital allocation decisions, permitting and the availability of necessary supporting infrastructure and financing. More on the Company is available at honeybadgersilver.com.

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Article Source: Honey Badger Silver Inc. news release dated November 19, 2026.

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Cautionary Note Regarding the Restart Assessment. The plant condition assessment, phased restart plan, schedules and capital cost estimates referenced in this article were prepared by Tusk Automation Inc. Phase 1 is a Class 2 estimate and Phases 2 and 3 are Class 3 estimates, and actual costs may vary significantly. Only Phase 1 has been approved by Honey Badger Silver Inc.'s Board of Directors; Phase 2 and Phase 3 remain subject to further engineering, capital allocation decisions, permitting and the availability of necessary supporting infrastructure and financing. The estimates exclude underground mine development, water treatment, paste backfill, building structural repairs and other facilities required for commercial operations. There is no assurance that pilot testing, concentrate production or any restart will occur on the timelines described or at all. Financial results and other figures for other companies named in this article are those companies' own reported figures and are not indicative of results for Honey Badger Silver Inc. Readers should review Honey Badger Silver Inc.'s public documents filed on SEDAR+ at

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