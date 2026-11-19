MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mining Automation Software Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global mining automation software market was valued at USD 2.35 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 2.68 billion in 2026. Supported by growing demand for operational efficiency, tailings monitoring, cloud deployment, and subscription licensing, the market is projected to reach USD 9.90 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period 2026-2036.

The report assesses software used to plan, dispatch, operate, control, and monitor mining activities from the pit through the processing plant and tailings facility. It examines equipment utilization, tailings conformance and disclosure, equipment data access, licensing and commercial models, deployment and connectivity, pricing, supplier positioning, and long-term growth opportunities.

Market Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Low equipment utilization remains a primary driver of mining automation software adoption. Queuing, loading delays, shift changes, refueling, and unplanned downtime reduce the productive hours of haul trucks and other assets. Software that improves utilization can increase output without requiring additional equipment, making it attractive even during periods of weaker commodity prices.

Tailings conformance requirements represent a separate source of demand. According to ICMM's November 2025 report, full conformance reached 67% across 836 member facilities, while 33% remained partially conformant. Full conformance exceeded 80% for extreme and very high consequence facilities but ranged from 53% to 65% for lower consequence sites, leaving approximately 276 facilities requiring further work. This gap supports demand for tailings and environmental monitoring software.

Equipment data access is the leading market restraint. Dispatch and execution platforms require position, payload, engine, and cycle data from multiple machines, while manufacturers often control the underlying fleet platforms. Mixed fleets create additional integration complexity. Limited network coverage, difficulty attributing production gains to software, and shortages of implementation personnel also constrain adoption, particularly among mid-tier operators.

Key opportunities include tailings monitoring at lower consequence facilities, subscription products for mid-tier and single-asset mines, cross-brand equipment integration, and processing plant optimization. Declining ore grades are also increasing the value of software that improves throughput, recovery, and coordination between mine and plant operations.

Segment Highlights



Software type: Fleet management & dispatch holds the largest market share in 2026 because dispatch platforms serve as operational systems of record at many surface mines. Tailings & environmental monitoring is expected to record the highest CAGR, supported by outstanding conformance work and limited instrumentation at many facilities.

Deployment: On-premises deployment leads in 2026 due to the availability and reliability requirements of dispatch and control systems. Cloud deployment is forecast to grow fastest as remote operations centers consolidate multi-site data and operators seek lower infrastructure costs. Hybrid environments combining on-site control with cloud analytics are gaining adoption.

Licensing model: Perpetual licenses retain the largest share because of their established presence at major mining operations. Subscription licensing is expected to post the highest CAGR as vendors transition existing customers and expand access for mid-tier and single-asset operators.

Mining method: Surface mining leads due to large open-pit fleets, established dispatch systems, and stronger network accessibility. Underground mining is projected to grow fastest as tracking, production control, and safety applications become more widely deployed.

Commodity: Copper accounts for the largest share in 2026, driven by the scale of global copper mining and the need to process more material as head grades decline. Lithium & battery minerals is expected to achieve the highest CAGR as new projects incorporate automation software from initial development. End user: Large diversified mining companies lead through corporate standardization and multi-site deployments. Mid-tier & junior miners are forecast to grow fastest as subscription and cloud models reduce capital and infrastructure barriers.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the global mining automation software market in 2026. Growth is supported by major iron ore and coal operations in Australia, China, India, and Indonesia, along with extensive remote operations and dispatch deployment in the Pilbara. Australia represents the largest portion of regional revenue.

Latin America is expected to register the highest CAGR through 2036. Copper operations in Chile and Peru, lithium developments in Chile and Argentina, and continuing tailings conformance activity are creating substantial demand. Chile remains the region's largest country market, followed by Peru and Brazil.

North American growth is supported by advanced underground mining applications in Canada, cross-brand integration requirements, and copper and gold operations in the U.S. and Mexico. Europe is led by Nordic underground mines, while new copper, gold, and phosphate projects are increasing adoption across the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is led by equipment manufacturers, industrial automation groups, and independent mining software providers. Equipment manufacturers benefit from control of fleet platforms and machine data, while industrial automation companies build market positions through processing plant and control systems. Independent vendors compete through cross-brand integration, specialized workflows, and implementation flexibility.

Market consolidation continues to influence supplier positioning. Modular Mining Systems operates within Komatsu, Wenco within Hitachi Construction Machinery, Deswik and Newtrax within Sandvik, Autonomous Solutions Inc. and Mobilaris within Epiroc, AVEVA within Schneider Electric, Datamine within Constellation Software, and GEOVIA within Dassault Systemes. Emerson completed its acquisition of the remaining Aspen Technology shares on 12 March 2025.

Companies profiled include Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Sandvik AB, Epiroc AB, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Hexagon AB, Trimble Inc., ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Dassault Systemes SE, Constellation Software Inc., RPMGlobal Holdings Limited, Maptek Pty Ltd, Orica Limited, Imdex Limited, and Metso Corporation.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates growth drivers, adoption barriers, technology trends, and tailings conformance demand.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by software type, deployment, licensing model, mining method, commodity, end user, and region.

Benchmarks suppliers by market share, equipment data access, suite breadth, and implementation capability. Supports product development, pricing, partnerships, acquisitions, investment planning, and market entry strategies.

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