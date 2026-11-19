MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Thanksgiving marks 130 years since six runners lined up for the first YMCA Turkey Trot in Buffalo, New York, beginning a tradition that has endured through world wars, the Great Depression, winter storms and two pandemics to become the world's oldest continuously run footrace.

The race has changed significantly since Henry A. Allison won the inaugural five-mile cross-country race in 1896, when competitors ran along Buffalo's rugged dirt roads. Today, the Turkey Trot draws thousands of runners each year, from serious competitors to families and costumed participants, with runners traveling from across the United States, Canada and around the world.

What began as a six-person race in 1896 has grown into an event that has drawn as many as 14,000 participants, with generations of runners making the Turkey Trot a family tradition. Among them was Gus Gressel, who competed for nearly 50 years, and his son Ed, who won the race in 1916.

Throughout its history, the Turkey Trot event has celebrated several notable milestones, including:



An 1899 competitor being disqualified for riding part of the course in a wagon

Women joining the field in 1972 with participation surpassing 10,000 runners in 2008. David O'Keefe's record-setting 23:13 finish in 1989



In 2020, the race received a World Athletics Heritage Plaque recognizing its contribution to the history and development of athletics. Now, 130 years after six runners took to the streets of Buffalo, the Turkey Trot will bring thousands together on Thanksgiving morning for its 131st consecutive start.

More than a century later, the YMCA Turkey Trot remains a beloved Thanksgiving tradition, bringing families, neighbors and generations together through physical activity, friendly competition and a shared sense of community.

Historical photos and news articles are available upon request. For additional information, contact ....

About the Y

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they're from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y's goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. Learn more at ymca.org.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at