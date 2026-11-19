MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company's AI patient engagement agent, Jane, establishes a new standard for clinical trial visibility at research sites: every patient, every month

Denver, Colorado, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Researchify Health, a provider of AI solutions for clinical research sites, today announced a five-year plan to engage 100 million patients each month about clinical trial opportunities. Central to this effort is Jane, the company's AI patient engagement agent, which enables research sites to inform their patients about relevant studies on a consistent monthly basis, by text message and in each patient's preferred language.

Patient recruitment remains one of the most persistent challenges in clinical research. Many patients are never made aware of studies for which they may qualify, often because outreach depends on the timing of a clinic visit or the availability of site staff. These gaps delay enrollment for sponsors, constrain site capacity and slow the delivery of new treatments to the patients who need them.

Jane addresses this challenge by making trial awareness an ongoing, routine part of the patient relationship. Working on behalf of a patient's own research site, Jane:



Contacts patients who have agreed to hear from their site, by text message on their own devices, in more than 80 languages

Shares actively recruiting studies, drawing on the site's open trials and current listings on ClinicalTrials.gov

Conducts brief, plain-language prescreening, and allows patients to submit a photo of a medication label or lab report in place of typed answers Connects interested patients directly with the site's study team

Patients remain in control throughout. They choose which studies interest them and may opt out at any time. Jane does not diagnose conditions or provide medical advice. Decisions about trial participation are made by the patient together with the study team and their physician.

For research sites, Jane operates around the clock, capturing the 53% of patient responses that arrive outside business hours or on weekends. Research sites using Jane have enrolled 58% more patients without additional advertising or staff, according to company data. Sites can be operational in approximately two weeks using a basic patient list, with no electronic health record (EHR) access required. All messaging is IRB-compliant and delivered through HIPAA-validated systems. For sponsors, the result is a larger pool of informed, prescreened and engaged participants at the sites conducting their studies.

“Patients should not have to rely on chance to learn about a clinical trial,” said Rob Bohacs, founder and CEO of Researchify Health.“Our goal is to engage 100 million patients every month about clinical research, in their own language and on their own terms. For research sites and sponsors, that consistent, respectful engagement translates into stronger enrollment and more efficient studies.”

About Researchify Health

Researchify Health develops AI agents for clinical research sites, with a mission to make clinical research discoverable for every patient, every month. The company's patient engagement agent, Jane, enables research sites to reach patients by text message in their preferred language, share relevant studies and connect interested patients with study teams. Researchify Health is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit learnaboutresearchify.com

CONTACT: Rob Bohacs, Founder and CEO Researchify Health...