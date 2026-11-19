MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hong Kong, China, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

LONGER, a manufacturer of desktop creative manufacturing equipment, is expanding its product portfolio with advanced UV printing and laser engraving technologies, addressing the evolving needs of creators, designers and small businesses involved in personalized manufacturing.

The company's UV printing and laser engraving solutions support growing applications in product customization, digital fabrication and small-business manufacturing.

As digital design tools and desktop fabrication equipment become more accessible, independent creators and smaller businesses are gaining new opportunities to develop, customize and produce physical products. Technologies once primarily associated with industrial production are increasingly being adapted for compact workshops, creative studios and small-scale commercial operations.

LONGER's product portfolio reflects this development, combining UV printing, laser engraving and 3D printing technologies to support different stages of product creation, from prototyping and fabrication to surface decoration and customization.

UV Printing Brings New Capabilities to Product Customization

A significant addition to LONGER's portfolio is the ePrint desktop UV printer, which introduces full-color printing and dimensional surface decoration into the company's creative manufacturing ecosystem.

Unlike conventional printing methods, UV printing uses ultraviolet light to cure ink directly onto compatible materials, enabling graphics and decorative finishes to be applied to a wide variety of physical objects.

LONGER ePrint features two Epson F1080 printheads and 12 ink channels, supporting full-color graphics, white ink and varnish applications. According to the company, its dual-printhead configuration delivers up to twice the speed in 2D printing and six times the speed in 3D texture printing compared with the single-head ePrint SE configuration.

A key capability is full-color 3D relief printing, which supports raised textures measuring up to 15 mm. This enables users to create products combining detailed graphics with tactile surface effects, expanding design possibilities beyond traditional flat printing.

The printer also accommodates surface height variations of up to 10 mm and supports more than 300 material types, according to LONGER. Its open ink system provides flexibility for different substrates and specialty printing applications.

These capabilities are relevant to businesses producing personalized gifts, acrylic signage, decorative panels, customized accessories and limited-edition merchandise. For small customization studios, desktop UV printing offers a way to manage diverse designs and smaller order quantities without depending entirely on large-scale production infrastructure.

LONGERStudio AI software further supports digital production workflows with image editing, background removal and layout preparation tools, helping users convert creative concepts into printable designs.

Laser Engraving Supports Flexible Desktop Manufacturing

Laser engraving remains a core component of LONGER's product portfolio, providing cutting and surface customization capabilities for hobbyists, designers and small commercial operators.

The company's laser equipment addresses different user requirements through several product lines. The Ray5 series provides accessible desktop engraving solutions, while the B1 series offers higher-power configurations for applications requiring enhanced cutting performance.

The Nano series focuses on compact, portable engraving, while the Ray7S series incorporates an enclosed Class 1 safety design for users seeking additional equipment safety features.

Depending on the machine configuration and material compatibility, LONGER laser engravers support applications involving wood, acrylic, leather, paper and other suitable materials.

Typical uses include personalized signage, engraved gifts, home decorations, customized packaging and products sold through online marketplaces.

For independent manufacturers, laser technology provides flexibility in handling different product designs and individualized orders. Digital workflows allow operators to modify engraving patterns and cutting files without requiring dedicated tooling for each new design.

Laser cutting and engraving also serve complementary purposes, enabling businesses to produce physical components while adding customized visual details to finished products.

Connecting Technologies Across Creative Manufacturing

LONGER's broader portfolio brings together manufacturing technologies that address different production requirements.

Laser systems support material cutting and engraving, while UV printing adds full-color graphics and dimensional decorative finishes. When used with compatible materials, the two processes can contribute to creating customized signage, merchandise and decorative products.

The company also maintains a desktop 3D printing portfolio, including the LK5 Pro and LK10 series, supporting prototyping, functional components and creative projects.

Together, these technologies provide users with multiple approaches to developing physical products, experimenting with designs and managing small-batch production.

As demand for flexible manufacturing continues to evolve, LONGER is expanding its hardware and software offerings to support creators and small businesses working across different stages of digital fabrication and product customization.

Alongside its expanding product portfolio, LONGER's Black Friday 2026 campaign offers discounts of up to 48% on selected UV printers, laser engravers and 3D printers, making desktop manufacturing technologies more accessible to creators and small businesses.

About LONGER

LONGER bridges digital creativity and physical production through products such as UV printers, laser engravers, and 3D printers. We serve a wide range of needs, from creative exploration and personal projects to small-scale commercial production.





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BEN LIU

LONGER

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LONGER

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