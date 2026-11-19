MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Language Learning Market Size, Share, and Trends - Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global language learning market was valued at USD 71.80 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 79.90 billion in 2026. It is projected to expand to USD 239.40 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 11.6% during 2026-2036. The report examines migration-linked proficiency requirements, consumer app monetization, corporate and government training, learning technologies, CEFR proficiency frameworks, business models, competitive conditions, and long-term growth opportunities.

Demand is divided between large-scale consumer platforms and higher-value institutional or high-stakes learning. Duolingo, Inc. reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of USD 298.5 million, an increase of 18%, supported by 58.7 million daily active users, 140.6 million monthly active users, and 12.7 million paid subscribers. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. generated USD 5.66 billion in net revenue for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2026, representing growth of 15.5%.

Language Learning Market Drivers and Challenges

Stricter language requirements for work, study, settlement, and immigration are a major market growth driver. The U.K. increased the English requirement for initial Skilled Worker applications from CEFR B1 to B2 on January 8, 2026. Its settlement requirement is also scheduled to rise from B1 to B2 for applications made from March 26, 2027. These policy changes are increasing demand for extended proficiency courses, test preparation, and employer-funded training across sectors such as care, logistics, and construction.

Mobile learning platforms are strengthening paid subscriber conversion through personalized practice and higher engagement. Duolingo reported 23% growth in daily active users compared with 10% growth in monthly active users. Corporate communication programs also offer attractive multi-year contracts, while domestic adult learning in Asia-Pacific is expanding faster than traditional study-abroad services.

Market growth is constrained by policy changes in major education destinations. Canada introduced a 2026 study permit cap of 408,000 approvals, 7% below the 2025 target. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada reported that study permit holders declined 31.9% from the end of 2024 to June 30, 2026, reaching 632,535. This trend affects demand for admissions support, test preparation, and pre-departure language training.

Other challenges include low course completion rates, pressure from free apps and general-purpose AI assistants, and limited availability of qualified instructors across language pairs and time zones. Providers must demonstrate measurable proficiency outcomes while controlling customer acquisition and engagement costs. Duolingo's adjusted EBITDA margin decreased from 31.2% in the second quarter of 2025 to 25.9% in the corresponding period of 2026.

Segment Analysis

By age group, learners aged 21-30 years are expected to account for the largest market share in 2026 due to demand linked to higher education, migration, early-career development, and mobile learning. The 31-40 years segment is forecast to record the highest CAGR as skilled workers pursue settlement qualifications, employer-funded communication training, and family relocation opportunities.

English is expected to remain the largest language segment, supported by immigration rules, multinational workplaces, school curricula, and high-stakes testing. Spanish, Korean, and Japanese are also projected to record strong growth. Spanish benefits from broad educational adoption across the Americas, while Korean and Japanese attract learners through cultural content, employment opportunities, and residency pathways.

Academic learning, including K-12 and higher education, is expected to hold the largest share by learning objective in 2026. Migration & relocation is projected to grow at the highest CAGR as higher proficiency thresholds create demand for longer courses among existing workers and prospective migrants. Test preparation is increasingly shifting from overseas admissions toward domestic qualifications and employment-related examinations.

B2C is expected to remain the largest end-user segment, supported by direct purchases of subscriptions, tutoring, and courses for professional, academic, travel, and cultural goals. B2B is forecast to expand at the highest CAGR as employers and public agencies increase spending on workforce communication, employability, and migrant integration programs. Online apps are expected to lead delivery modes, while online one-to-one tutoring is projected to grow rapidly due to demand for live speaking practice and personalized instruction.

Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest regional language learning market in 2026. Growth is supported by extensive English instruction in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia, along with national curricula, public examinations, institutional tutoring, and outbound labor mobility. New Oriental reported approximately 29.1% revenue growth in domestic test preparation for adults and university students during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, compared with about 3.6% growth in overseas test preparation and study consulting.

Europe holds a substantial market share due to multilingual education, regional labor mobility, and widespread adoption of CEFR standards. North American demand is supported by Spanish instruction, English programs for immigrant communities, corporate training, and the presence of major digital learning providers.

The Middle East & Africa is projected to achieve the highest regional CAGR through 2036. Economic diversification and workforce development initiatives in Saudi Arabia and the UAE are positioning English proficiency as an important employability requirement. Expanding English-medium education, a large expatriate workforce, and rising school enrollment across Africa are also widening the addressable learner base. Latin America is expected to grow steadily, driven by English proficiency requirements in technology, services, and school-based education.

Competitive Landscape and Growth Opportunities

The language learning market remains fragmented across app developers, online tutor platforms, school networks, publishers, assessment organizations, and regional education groups. Competition centers on measurable learning outcomes, completion rates, certificate recognition, instructor quality, pricing, language availability, and access to corporate and government contracts.

Major opportunities include AI-enabled speaking and pronunciation assessment, blended app-based and live instruction, occupational language training for internationally recruited employees, migrant proficiency programs, and government-funded employability initiatives. Providers are also developing sector-specific content and strengthening certifications accepted by universities, employers, and immigration authorities.

Companies profiled in the report include Duolingo, Inc., Pearson plc, Cambridge University Press & Assessment, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., EF Education First, Berlitz Corporation, Babbel GmbH, Chegg, Inc., IXL Learning, Preply, Inc., Memrise Inc., ELSA Corp., Mango Languages, Transparent Language, Inc., Inlingua International Ltd., Sanako Corporation, and McGraw Hill LLC.

Report Benefits



Provides global language learning market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates the impact of immigration policies, study permit limits, app monetization, corporate training, and domestic adult education.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by age group, language, learning objective, end user, delivery mode, and region.

Assesses conversational AI, pronunciation technology, remote proctoring, and blended learning models.

Benchmarks leading providers by learning outcomes, certification recognition, pricing, market presence, and strategic development. Supports product development, pricing, partnerships, investment analysis, and market entry planning.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900