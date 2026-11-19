MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Data Center Construction Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global data center construction market was valued at USD 212.0 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 258.0 billion in 2026. It is projected to expand to USD 735.0 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 11.0% during 2026-2036. The report evaluates power availability, grid connections, construction methods, specialist labor, cost per megawatt, contractor capabilities, the value chain, and long-term growth opportunities.

Market growth is accelerating as hyperscale operators, cloud providers, and technology companies invest in AI and high-performance computing infrastructure. These programs frequently establish power-on deadlines before designs are complete, increasing demand for contractors that can provide schedule certainty, secure critical equipment, and coordinate complex electrical and mechanical work.

Power availability remains the most significant constraint. According to Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, 2,061 GW of generation and storage was actively seeking U.S. transmission interconnection in 2025, while more than 750 GW of requests were withdrawn during the year. Queued gas capacity increased 86 percent to 253 GW as solar, storage, and wind declined. The median timeframe for signing an interconnection agreement exceeded three years, while commercial operation typically required more than five years. By comparison, a data center shell can be completed in eighteen to thirty months.

Only 13 percent of U.S. capacity requested between 2000 and 2020 was operational by late 2025, highlighting the gap between announced pipelines and deliverable construction. Grid connection delays determine where projects can proceed and expose contractors to energization risks dependent on external network upgrades.

Market Dynamics

Power shortages are expanding construction scope beyond conventional facility delivery. On December 12, 2025, Ireland's Commission for Regulation of Utilities determined that new data centers must provide generation or storage, on site or nearby, equal to their requested maximum import demand. They must also source at least 80 percent of annual demand from new renewable energy projects in Ireland. Similar policies could move generation, storage, and grid infrastructure obligations from utilities into developer-led construction programs.

Direct liquid cooling, higher rack densities, and upgrades to operational facilities are also increasing demand for mechanical and electrical expertise. However, shortages of high-voltage electricians, controls specialists, and commissioning engineers are creating schedule pressure and raising labor costs. Contractors must balance strong project pipelines against the risk of rapid deferrals caused by grid, permitting, or financing delays.

Major opportunities include integrated data center and energy infrastructure delivery, prefabricated power rooms, modular cooling systems, and retrofit projects completed around live critical loads. Front-end advisory services focused on site viability and available grid capacity can also lead to engineering and construction contracts. Prefabrication is increasingly adopted to accelerate schedules and reduce dependence on scarce local trades rather than solely to lower costs.

Segment Analysis

Electrical systems installation is expected to hold the largest service share in 2026, reflecting the cost and complexity of substations, power distribution, standby generation, and UPS installation. Mechanical and cooling systems installation is projected to record the highest CAGR as direct liquid cooling requires coolant circuits, distribution units, secondary loops, and expanded heat rejection infrastructure.

Traditional stick-built construction leads the market in 2026 because it accommodates site-specific requirements and bespoke campus designs. Prefabricated & modular construction is forecast to grow fastest as factory-built power and cooling modules shorten critical paths, improve quality control, and reduce reliance on constrained labor markets.

Tier III facilities account for the largest share due to continued demand from colocation and enterprise operators. Tier I & II facilities are expected to achieve the highest CAGR as some AI training projects adopt lower facility redundancy and shift resilience toward compute architecture and workload scheduling.

Hyperscale data centers lead by facility type, supported by large campus developments and repeatable designs. AI & high-performance computing (HPC)-optimized facilities are projected to grow fastest because higher rack densities require liquid cooling, redesigned electrical distribution, and dedicated training capacity.

Grid-connected projects remain the largest power provision category in 2026. Projects requiring on-site generation are expected to post the highest CAGR as constrained jurisdictions increasingly place power supply obligations on developers. Greenfield new build projects lead by project type, while retrofit & density upgrade activity is forecast to expand fastest because existing sites already offer land, grid connections, and planning approvals.

Regional Outlook

North America is positioned to hold the largest data center construction market share in 2026, supported by concentrated AI investment, an established engineering and contractor base, and large development sites in selected U.S. states. The region also faces severe grid constraints, particularly in the non-ISO West and ERCOT.

Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest regional CAGR through 2036. Growth is supported by sovereign infrastructure programs, available construction labor, domestic prefabricated module manufacturing, and faster grid or permitting processes in selected jurisdictions.

European growth is increasingly shaped by connection policy, with higher infrastructure scope per approved facility offsetting limits on the number of projects that can proceed. The Middle East & Africa is expanding through Gulf sovereign programs supported by available land and power, while Latin American development is led by Brazil, Chile, and Mexico.

Competitive Landscape

Competition centers on energization certainty, supply chain control, repeatable delivery, and access to specialist labor. General contractors with established data center experience compete on program execution, while electrical and mechanical subcontractors benefit from scarce technical capabilities. Engineering firms increasingly advise clients on site selection and power viability, and commissioning specialists verify facility performance before handover.

Companies profiled in the report include Turner Construction Company, AECOM, Jacobs Solutions Inc., Fluor Corporation, DPR Construction, Holder Construction Company, Mortenson, Clayco, Gilbane Building Company, STO Building Group, Skanska AB, Exyte GmbH, Arup Group Limited, Mercury Engineering, Winthrop Technologies, Kirby Group Engineering, John Sisk & Son, and Linesight.

Report Benefits



Provides global data center construction market estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses grid connection timelines, power policy, labor availability, and project delivery risks.

Identifies opportunities across services, construction approaches, tiers, facility types, power models, project types, and regions.

Evaluates the impact of liquid cooling, higher rack densities, prefabrication, and lower redundancy specifications.

Benchmarks leading contractors and engineering firms by capabilities, project experience, energy infrastructure expertise, and retrofit performance. Supports bidding, investment, partnering, capability planning, and market entry decisions for contractors, developers, operators, engineers, and investors.

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