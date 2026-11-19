MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-driven energy optimization, fault automation and agentic operations deliver clear ROI by cutting power use, repair times and operating costs while maximizing network assets.

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AI in Networks Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI in networks market was valued at USD 10.86 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 12.84 billion in 2026. Revenue is projected to increase to USD 68.35 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period 2026-2036. The report examines AI techniques, autonomous network adoption, standards, regulation, investment, pricing, competition, and emerging growth opportunities.

The analysis covers network AI software and related services across planning, configuration, optimization, assurance, energy management, security, orchestration, RAN intelligence, digital twins, and agentic operations. It also evaluates consulting, integration, model development, managed operations, and support services.

AI in Networks Market Growth Drivers

Rapid data traffic growth, pressure on telecom revenue, rising energy costs, and increasingly complex network environments are accelerating investment in AI-powered network operations. According to the Ericsson Mobility Report, monthly mobile network traffic reached 203 exabytes at the end of 2025 and is expected to rise to 515 exabytes by 2031, while subscriptions increase by approximately 1% annually.

Operators are using AI and machine learning to improve infrastructure utilization and reduce operating expenses. Bharti Airtel reported energy savings of 133,198 megawatt hours in the year to March 2026 by placing low-load radios into sleep mode. Major cost programs are also supporting adoption, including BT Group's GBP 3.7 billion transformation savings goal, Telefonica's EUR 3 billion target for 2030, and Deutsche Telekom's planned gross AI and automation savings of approximately EUR 1.1 billion by 2027.

Network scale further strengthens demand. China had 5.102 million 5G base stations by June 2026, creating significant requirements for automated configuration, performance management, and fault resolution. A TM Forum survey of 80 operators found that 81% are targeting Level 4 autonomy or higher by 2030.

Market growth is constrained by flat or declining operator capital expenditure, limited deployment of standards-based control interfaces, strict change controls, data quality limitations, uncertain cell-site inference power requirements, and shortages of professionals with combined AI and network engineering expertise. China Mobile, for example, reported an 8.0% capex reduction for 2025. Standalone 5G adoption also remains limited, with only 95 of 392 operators that had launched 5G offering standalone service by March 2026.

High-Growth Opportunities

Autonomous operations, agentic AI, AI-RAN, energy optimization, and Open RAN create significant opportunities for technology suppliers and service providers. Telefonica had 12 Level 4 use cases operating at the end of 2025 and aims to achieve Level 4 autonomy by 2030. Deutsche Telekom's RAN Guardian Agent reduced response time for major network events from hours to approximately one minute.

Public investment is also expanding. In July 2026, the U.S. National Telecommunications and Information Administration issued a USD 53 million funding notice for AI-native 6G and AI-RAN projects. Additional market momentum is expected from automated issue resolution, denser cellular infrastructure, energy-efficiency requirements, and broader adoption of interoperable network interfaces.

Segment Outlook



Offering: Services are expected to account for the largest market share in 2026 due to demand for integration, data engineering, model development, and managed operations. Software is projected to record the highest CAGR as application ecosystems expand and subscription pricing becomes more prevalent.

Network domain: The radio access network is expected to lead in 2026 because of its energy consumption, extensive configuration requirements, and large installed base. Enterprise & campus networks are forecast to grow the fastest as AI capabilities are increasingly bundled with assurance subscriptions and device licenses.

Application: Fault management & root cause analysis is expected to hold the largest share in 2026. China Mobile reported a 30% reduction in mean time to repair through AI-supported operations. Energy & sustainability optimization is projected to post the highest CAGR due to measurable cost savings and shorter approval cycles.

Deployment model: On-premises deployment is expected to lead in 2026 because of data residency, privacy, and operational requirements. Edge deployment is forecast to expand at the highest CAGR as accelerated cell-site platforms enable radio and AI workloads to run on shared infrastructure.

Autonomy level: Level 2 - partial autonomy is expected to lead in 2026, while Level 4 - high autonomy is projected to grow the fastest. TM Forum validation and operator targets are creating clearer benchmarks for procurement and deployment. End user: Telecom service providers are expected to retain the largest share, while enterprises are forecast to record the fastest growth as AI-enabled assurance becomes standard across campus networking platforms.

Regional Market Analysis

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the AI in networks market in 2026, supported by major telecom operators, software providers, semiconductor companies, and cloud platforms. Verizon has reported more than 70 million autonomous configuration changes in one year, while AT&T uses AI to support approximately 700,000 network changes per day. HPE's acquisition of Juniper Networks in July 2025 also reshaped the region's competitive landscape.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during 2026-2036, driven by extensive network infrastructure, government policy, and advanced operator deployments. China's 2026-2028 guidelines target intelligent network operations, while China Mobile has raised its network operations center to Level 4 autonomy. SoftBank, Rakuten Mobile, and NTT DOCOMO are advancing AI-RAN, O-RAN, and autonomous network initiatives in Japan.

Europe maintains a substantial market position, supported by operator-led autonomy and energy-efficiency programs. Latin American growth is influenced by large telecom groups, including Telefonica's Vivo operations. In the Middle East & Africa, Gulf operators such as Zain Kuwait and e& UAE are pursuing advanced autonomy targets, while African operators are prioritizing AI-based energy savings.

Competitive Landscape

The AI in networks market is moderately fragmented. Competition spans radio and core equipment vendors, enterprise networking suppliers, network software providers, security analytics companies, cloud platforms, semiconductor manufacturers, systems integrators, and specialist network intelligence firms. Key competitive factors include standards conformance, domain coverage, validated autonomy outcomes, scalability, and performance across multi-vendor brownfield networks.

Notable developments include HPE's acquisition of Juniper Networks, NVIDIA's USD 1 billion investment in Nokia in October 2025 alongside an AI-RAN collaboration, and the GSMA's launch of Open Telco AI in March 2026. Companies profiled include Nokia Corporation, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Arista Networks, NVIDIA Corporation, Amdocs, IBM, NEC Corporation, Rakuten Symphony, Fortinet, Extreme Networks, Mavenir Systems, and Subex.

Report Value



Provides global AI in networks market estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses traffic growth, operator cost programs, energy requirements, standards, regulation, and autonomy targets.

Identifies opportunities by offering, network domain, application, deployment model, autonomy level, end user, and geography.

Tracks 3GPP, O-RAN ALLIANCE, TM Forum, agentic operations, and AI-RAN developments.

Benchmarks leading companies, product portfolios, strategic investments, acquisitions, partnerships, and validated outcomes. Supports product development, partnering, go-to-market planning, and investment decisions for operators, technology vendors, service providers, and investors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Widening Divergence Between Network Traffic Growth and Operator Revenue

4.2.1.2. Rising Network Energy Cost and Quantified Savings From AI-Driven Control

4.2.1.3. Expanding Operator Cost Reduction Programmes With Quantified Targets

4.2.1.4. Growing Network Scale and Parameter Count Beyond Manual Operating Limits

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Declining and Flat Capital Expenditure Across Major Operator Groups

4.2.2.2. Limited Availability of Standards-Based Control Interfaces in Deployed Networks

4.2.2.3. Absence of Verified Cost Cases and Tightening Change Control After Outages

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Rising Operator Commitment to Autonomous Network Maturity Targets

4.2.3.2. Expanding Deployment of Agentic AI in Production Network Operations

4.2.3.3. Growing Public Funding Directed Specifically at AI-Native Networks

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Limited Data Granularity and Historical Depth in Network Operations

4.2.4.2. High and Unquantified Power Requirement for Inference at Cell Sites

4.2.4.3. Narrow Supply of Network AI Skills Against Unmatched Training Standards

4.2.4.4. Tightening Vendor Restriction Regimes Limiting Supplier Choice

4.3. Technology Landscape

4.3.1. Machine Learning and Statistical Forecasting

4.3.2. Deep Learning for Traffic, Channel and Beam Prediction

4.3.3. Reinforcement Learning for Closed-Loop Parameter Control

4.3.4. Large Language Models and Natural Language Operations Interfaces

4.3.5. Generative Models for Configuration and Synthetic Network Data

4.3.6. Graph and Causal Methods for Root Cause Isolation

4.3.7. Network Digital Twins and Simulation

4.3.8. Federated and Privacy-Preserving Learning

4.3.9. Edge and On-Element Inference

4.3.10. AI-Native Air Interface and Sixth-Generation Design Directions

4.4. AI in Networks Ecosystem

4.4.1. Telecom Network Operators and Carrier Groups

4.4.2. Enterprise and Campus Network Owners

4.4.3. Network Equipment Vendors

4.4.4. Network Software and Operations Support System Vendors

4.4.5. AI Platform, Model and Inference Silicon Providers

4.4.6. Systems Integrators and Managed Service Providers

4.4.7. Standards Bodies, Industry Alliances and Regulators

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.5.1. Network Telemetry and Data Generation

4.5.2. Data Collection, Normalisation and Management

4.5.3. Model Development, Training and Validation

4.5.4. Inference Deployment Across Core, Edge and Radio Access Network

4.5.5. Closed-Loop Action and Policy Enforcement

4.5.6. Assurance, Observability and Managed Operations

4.6. Standards and Interface Landscape

4.6.1. 3GPP AI/ML Management and Network Data Analytics Specifications

4.6.2. O-RAN ALLIANCE RAN Intelligent Controller, rApps and xApps

4.6.3. TM Forum Autonomous Networks Framework and Maturity Levels

4.6.4. ETSI Experiential Networked Intelligence and Zero-Touch Management

4.6.5. ITU-T Machine Learning Architecture and IMT-2030 Framework

4.6.6. IETF Intent-Based Networking and Streaming Telemetry

4.7. Regulatory Landscape

4.7.1. European Union Artificial Intelligence Act

4.7.2. Network and Information Security and Incident Reporting Obligations

4.7.3. Equipment Security and Vendor Restriction Regimes

4.7.4. Data Protection Constraints on Model Training

4.7.5. Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Reporting Obligations

4.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.9. Autonomous Network Investment and Adoption Trends

4.9.1. Operator Autonomy Level Certification Activity

4.9.2. Public Research and Sixth-Generation Funding Programmes

4.9.3. Venture Investment and Merger and Acquisition Activity

4.10. Pricing Analysis

4.10.1. Perpetual, Subscription and Consumption-Based Pricing Models

4.10.2. Software Embedded Within Equipment and Element Management Contracts

4.10.3. Managed Service and Outcome-Based Commercial Terms

5. AI in Networks Market, by Offering

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Software

5.2.1. Network Analytics and Assurance Platforms

5.2.2. Network Automation and Orchestration Software

5.2.3. Radio Access and Transport Intelligence Applications

5.2.4. RAN Intelligent Controller Applications (rApps and xApps)

5.2.5. Service Assurance and Customer Experience Analytics

5.2.6. Network Security Analytics Software

5.2.7. Network Planning, Digital Twin and Simulation Software

5.2.8. Network Operations Assistants and Agentic Operations Software

5.2.9. Data Platform, Telemetry and Model Lifecycle Software

5.3. Services

5.3.1. Consulting and System Integration

5.3.2. Model Development, Training and Validation

5.3.3. Managed and Autonomous Network Operations

5.3.4. Support, Maintenance and Training

6. AI in Networks Market, by Network Domain

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Radio Access Network

6.2.1. Macro and Microcell Radio Access Network

6.2.2. Small Cell and Distributed Antenna Systems

6.2.3. Open and Virtualised Radio Access Network

6.3. Transport and Backhaul Network

6.3.1. Optical Transport

6.3.2. Internet Protocol and Routing

6.3.3. Microwave and Fixed Wireless Backhaul

6.4. Mobile Core Network

6.4.1. Control Plane and Network Data Analytics

6.4.2. User Plane and Traffic Management

6.4.3. Network Slicing Management

6.5. Fixed and Broadband Access Network

6.5.1. Fibre and Passive Optical Network Access

6.5.2. Cable and Hybrid Fibre-Coaxial Access

6.5.3. Customer Premises and Home Network

6.6. Enterprise and Campus Network

6.6.1. Wireless Local Area Network

6.6.2. Wired Campus and Branch

6.6.3. Software-Defined Wide Area Network

6.6.4. Private Cellular Networks

6.7. Data Centre and Cloud Network

6.7.1. Data Centre Fabric Operations

6.7.2. Overlay and Virtual Network Operations

6.8. Satellite and Non-Terrestrial Network

7. AI in Networks Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Network Planning and Design

7.3. Network Configuration and Provisioning

7.4. Network Performance Optimisation

7.5. Fault Management and Root Cause Analysis

7.6. Predictive Maintenance and Asset Management

7.7. Energy and Sustainability Optimisation

7.8. Service Assurance and Customer Experience Management

7.9. Network Security and Threat Detection

7.10. Network Slicing and Service Orchestration

7.11. Spectrum and Interference Management

7.12. Field Operations and Workforce Optimisation

8. AI in Networks Market, by Deployment Model

8.1. Introduction

8.2. On-Premises

8.3. Cloud

8.4. Hybrid

8.5. Edge

9. AI in Networks Market, by Autonomy Level

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Level 1 - Assisted Operations

9.3. Level 2 - Partial Autonomy

9.4. Level 3 - Conditional Autonomy

9.5. Level 4 - High Autonomy

9.6. Level 5 - Full Autonomy

10. AI in Networks Market, by End User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Telecom Service Providers

10.3. Enterprises

10.4. Hyperscale Cloud and Content Providers

10.5. Managed Service Providers and Systems Integrators

10.6. Government, Defence and Public Sector

11. AI in Networks Market, by Geography

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America

11.2.1. U.S.

11.2.2. Canada

11.3. Europe

11.3.1. Germany

11.3.2. U.K.

11.3.3. France

11.3.4. Italy

11.3.5. Spain

11.3.6. Rest of Europe

11.4. Asia-Pacific

11.4.1. China

11.4.2. Japan

11.4.3. India

11.4.4. South Korea

11.4.5. Australia & New Zealand

11.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5. Latin America

11.5.1. Brazil

11.5.2. Mexico

11.5.3. Argentina

11.5.4. Rest of Latin America

11.6. Middle East & Africa

11.6.1. UAE

11.6.2. Saudi Arabia

11.6.3. Israel

11.6.4. South Africa

11.6.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Overview

12.2. Key Growth Strategies

12.3. Competitive Benchmarking

12.4. Competitive Dashboard

12.4.1. Market Leaders

12.4.2. Market Differentiators

12.4.3. Vanguards

12.4.4. Emerging Players

12.5. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

13. Company Profiles

13.1. Nokia Corporation

13.2. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

13.3. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

13.4. ZTE Corporation

13.5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

13.6. Cisco Systems, Inc.

13.7. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

13.8. Arista Networks, Inc.

13.9. NVIDIA Corporation

13.10. Amdocs Limited

13.11. International Business Machines Corporation

13.12. NEC Corporation

13.13. Rakuten Symphony, Inc.

13.14. Fortinet, Inc.

13.15. Extreme Networks, Inc.

13.16. Mavenir Systems, Inc.

13.17. Subex Limited

14. Appendix

14.1. Related Reports

14.2. Customization Options

List of Tables [530]

List of Figures [52]

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