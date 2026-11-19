MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition builds on Trimedx's continued commitment to a PeopleFirst culture and celebrates leadership that empowers associates to grow, contribute, and thrive.

Indianapolis, Indiana, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trimedx, an industry-leading clinical asset performance company, today announced that Chief Human Resources Officer Dawn Griffin has been named a 2026 Inspiring Leaders Award winner by the Inspiring Workplaces Group. Griffin was recognized in the Senior Leadership category alongside leaders from organizations worldwide.

The Inspiring Leaders Awards recognize exceptional PeopleFirst leaders who make a meaningful difference for their employees, organizations, and workplace cultures. Winners are selected based on their ability to inspire belief and purpose, build trust and confidence, and empower people to make meaningful contributions. Nominations also include testimonials from Trimedx associates.

“Griffin's leadership reflects the culture we strive to build every day at Trimedx, one where our associates feel valued, supported, and empowered to do their best work,” says Trimedx CEO Neil de Crescenzo.“She understands that our people are central to our success, and her commitment to creating an environment where associates can grow and contribute has a meaningful impact across our organization.”

This honor builds on Trimedx's continued recognition by the Inspiring Workplaces Group for its workplace culture. Trimedx has been named an Inspiring Workplace every year since 2024, with its culture of purpose and belonging highlighted as one of the organization's strongest areas.

“Great leadership isn't defined by a job title. It's about creating an environment where people connect, feel valued, and are empowered to reach their full potential,” says Matt Manners, CEO and founder of The Inspiring Workplaces Group.“Our 2026 Inspiring Leaders demonstrate the extraordinary impact one individual can have on the people around them.”

The full list of winners and more information about the awards can be found here.



About Trimedx

Trimedx is an industry-leading clinical asset performance company, helping health systems transform medical devices from a cost into a source of strategic advantage. Built by providers, for providers, our experts deliver clinical engineering, clinical asset management, and cybersecurity while continuously capturing intelligence from the clinical floor. Powered by TMX-our clinical asset intelligence platform built on a service history of more than 7.5 million devices with data on 90-95% of in-use U.S. medical equipment-Trimedx turns unmatched intelligence into predictive insights that help prevent failures before they happen. The result is lower operating expenses, optimized capital investments, stronger medical device safety and security, and more resources available for patient care-because in critical environments, all systems are critical.

About Inspiring Workplaces Group

Inspiring Workplaces Group is setting the global standard for PeopleFirst organizations by recognizing, certifying and connecting workplace cultures where people and performance thrive together. Through Inspiring Place to WorkTM, its global story-based recognition program, and Certified PeopleFirstTM, its independent employee survey certification, Inspiring Workplaces Group celebrates organizations that put their people first. Since 2015, its global community has championed the belief that inspiring cultures create stronger organizations, better leadership and a better world of work.

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Trimedx Chief Human Resources Officer Dawn Griffin named a 2026 Inspiring Leaders Award winner

CONTACT: Jessica Perry Trimedx (317) 275-1578...