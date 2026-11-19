MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Chinese president Xi Jinping chaired a meeting of the 21 APEC member economies on Thursday, calling for deeper regional economic integration, freer trade and new sources of growth as global economic growth slows.

President Xi urged his counterparts that cooperation should advance where conditions allow so that economic development benefits everyone across the region and sectors.

He highlighted main ideas for an Asia-Pacific community, including the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP) as a shared vision of APEC, calling for closer alignment of the region's trade agreements, greater trade digitalization, fewer barriers to investment and stronger capacity building to help economies take part in high-standard arrangements.

Emphasising greater physical and people-to-people connections, president Xi called for better infrastructure, smarter customs and transport systems, as well as alignment on policies to keep goods, people and supply chains moving smoothly.

He pointed to the digital economy and artificial intelligence as“the engines of innovation-driven growth,” urging stronger digital infrastructure, closer cooperation on data governance and more efficient and secure cross-border data flow.

Growth must also withstand new shocks and reach people's lives, president Xi stressed.“To respond to constantly emerging global challenges, we should promote regional cooperation on energy and food security and deepen cross-border anti-corruption governance,” he said.“We should invest in people and promote employment and vocational skills development.”